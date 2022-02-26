Observations: No. 25 Iowa Outlasts Huskers

Observations from Iowa’s 88-78 win at Nebraska on Friday night.

THE TONY PERKINS GAME

Sophomore guard Tony Perkins has become a perfect fit to Iowa’s starting lineup, and he came up with the best game of his career.

Perkins finished with a career-high 20 points, making 8-of-10 shots while adding five rebounds and a block.

Perkins has started the last seven games for the Hawkeyes, and coach Fran McCaffery said earlier in the week that he has done what was expected.

“He's handled it really well,” McCaffery said. “Which I expected he would — he's a professional guy. He's intelligent. He's tough.”

I think everybody likes to start. He knows he's going to be in that starting lineup. He's the kind of guy that when he comes out, whether he starts or whether it comes off the bench, you know he's ready to go. He's coming after you as soon as he takes the floor. And that's one of the things you love about him. So I'm not surprised that he's performed well in that role.”

Perkins had back-to-back shots midway through the second half that kept Iowa’s lead at five points as the Huskers tried to make a run. Those proved to be critical as the Hawkeyes eventually pulled away.

ALL ABOUT THE MURRAYS

An 11-0 run by the Hawkeyes in the second half gave them control they would not relinquish, and Keegan and Kris Murray had a big part in it.

Kris had seven points and Keegan had two off a Kris assist following an offensive rebound as Iowa extended its lead to 69-56.

McCaffery’s best second-half combinations have included the Murrays at key points, and this game was another example of that.

CONNOR’S THREES

Connor McCaffery made all three of his 3-point attempts in the first half, keeping Iowa close as Nebraska struck early.

He finished with 11 points, but it was those shots early that got the Hawkeyes going.

BALANCED ATTACK

Perkins led six Hawkeyes in double figures in scoring.

Keegan Murray had 15 points. Kris Murray and Jordan Bohannon each had 12. Connor McCaffery had 11, and Patrick McCaffery had 10.

MILESTONE NUMBERS

The Hawkeyes recorded their eighth 20-win season of the Fran McCaffery era with the win.

• Iowa has won six of its last seven games to improve to 20-8 overall and 10-7 in the Big Ten.

• Iowa has won 10 or more Big Ten games in seven of the last eight season.

• The Hawkeyes have five true road wins this season.