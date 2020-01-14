Men's Basketball Breakdown: Iowa vs. Northwestern

Breaking down Tuesday's game between Iowa and Northwestern.

Game facts

Time and place — 7 p.m. (CST), Welsh-Ryan Arena, Evanston, Ill.

TV — BTN

Radio — Hawkeye Radio Network.

Records — Iowa 11-5 (2-3 Big Ten), Northwestern 6-9 (1-4)

Rankings — Iowa is No. 24 in the USA Today coaches poll.

Series — Iowa leads, 118-60. The Hawkeyes have won 10 of the last 13 matchups.

The lineups

Iowa — Joe Wieskamp (F, 6-6, Soph., 14.8 ppg.), Ryan Kriener (F, 6-10, Sr., 7.3 ppg.), Luka Garza (C, 6-11, Jr., 22 ppg.), Joe Toussaint (G, 6-0, Fr., 7.3 ppg.), Connor McCaffery (G, 6-5, Soph., 7 ppg.)

Northwestern — Robbie Beran (F, 6-9, Fr., 4.7 ppg.), Pete Nance (F, 6-10, Soph., 9.6 ppg.), Ryan Young (C, 6-10, Fr., 10.1 ppg.), Pat Spencer (G, 6-3, Sr., 10.8 ppg.), Miller Kopp (G, 6-7, Soph., 12.8 ppg.)

The lines

Spread — Iowa -5 1/2

Moneyline — Iowa -238, Northwestern +190

Over/under — 144

The analytics

NET — Iowa 31, Northwestern 138

KenPom — Iowa 19, Northwestern 104

Sagarin — Iowa 19, Northwestern 116

Fast facts

• This is the only game of the season between the Hawkeyes and Wildcats. Three of Iowa's next four games are against one-plays on the Big Ten schedule — Northwestern, Rutgers (Jan. 22) and Wisconsin (Jan. 27).

• The Hawkeyes swept the Wildcats last season, including the Feb. 10, 2019 game in which Iowa rallied from 15 points down to win on Jordan Bohannon's last-second shot.

• Iowa has scored 176 points in the paint in the last four games.