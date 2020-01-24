HawkeyeMaven
Top Stories
Football
Basketball
Wrestling

The Takeaways: Doyle Carries Hawkeyes In Closing Minutes

Iowa's Kathleen Doyle drives the lane in the first half of Thursday's game against Ohio State. (Darren Miller/hawkeyesports.com)

John Bohnenkamp

Lisa Bluder pondered the question on Wednesday about whether Iowa guard Kathleen Doyle is crafting a resumé good enough to win Big Ten player of the year.

"I don't know if she's Big Ten player of the year, but I can certainly say what she has done for our team this year," Bluder, the Hawkeyes' coach, said. "She's putting us on her back. She is willing us to victories."

It's what Doyle did on Thursday night, when she scored 13 of her 26 points in the fourth quarter of a 77-68 win over Ohio State at Carver-Hawkeye Arena.

Doyle played the entire quarter. She made 4-of-5 shots, all five of her are throws, and also drew four fouls.

The Hawkeyes led just 53-52 at the end of the third quarter, and needed every point to win their 31st consecutive home game, the second-longest active streak in NCAA Division I play.

Doyle is averaging 22.9 points in conference play, best in the Big Ten, and she also leads the league in assists.

Doyle scored 10 of Iowa's last 12 points to seal Thursday's win. The Hawkeyes (16-3 overall, 7-1 Big Ten) stayed in a tie for the conference lead.

As Bluder said, she is willing Iowa to wins.

Other takeaways from Thursday's victory:

200 for Bluder

It was Bluder's 200th Big Ten win, making her only the second women's coach — along with C. Vivian Stringer — to reach the milestone.

The stability of the coaching staff has been a key for Bluder's success, and she'll be the first to admit that.

This season may be one of Bluder's best coaching jobs. The Hawkeyes were expected to take a step back with the loss of national player of the year Megan Gustafson, but they are legitimate contenders for the conference title again.

Meyer's play

Guard Makenzie Meyer went down with what looked like a left shoulder injury in the fourth quarter, but came back to finish the game.

If Doyle is carrying the Hawkeyes, Meyer provides a nice complement. She had 19 points in 38 minutes, making three critical 3-pointers.

This is the best season of Meyer's career — she has become a consistent scorer and also is strong on defense.

The Hawkeyes can't afford to lose her.

Ollinger's rebounds

Amanda Ollinger isn't a big scorer, but she'll fill a box score.

The senior had eight rebounds and four blocked shots to go with her eight points.

Iowa's success this season has a lot to do with her contributions.

Comments

Basketball

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Video: Garza On His Effort

Iowa center had 11th double-double of season.

John Bohnenkamp

by

John Bohnenkamp

Hawkeyes Have An Answer Again To Fight Off Rutgers

Iowa rallies in closing minutes in an 85-80 win.

John Bohnenkamp

by

RobertMac

Barta Named CFP Committee Chairman

Iowa athletics director will lead playoff selection process.

John Bohnenkamp

by

RobertMac

Iowa's Season Has A Foundation Of Toughness

Early challenges have prepared Hawkeyes for Big Ten grind.

John Bohnenkamp

Women's Basketball Breakdown: Iowa vs. Ohio State

Hawkeyes want to stay on top of Big Ten.

John Bohnenkamp

Video: Connor On Hawkeyes' Late Run

Guard hit four free throws in last 16 seconds.

John Bohnenkamp

Video: Fran On Garza's Strengths

Iowa center had 11th double-double of the season.

John Bohnenkamp

Video: Fran On Hawkeyes' Resiliency, And Garza's Play

John Bohnenkamp

Video: Fran On Toussaint

Iowa coach talks about freshman point guard.

John Bohnenkamp

Video: Pikiell On Big Ten

Rutgers coach talks about the difficulty of the conference.

John Bohnenkamp