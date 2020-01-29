HawkeyeMaven
Women's Basketball Breakdown: Iowa vs. Penn State

Iowa's Makenzie Meyer is averaging 15.1 points this season. (Darren Miller/hawkeyesports.com)

John Bohnenkamp

Breaking down Thursday's game between Iowa and Penn State.

Game facts

Time and place — 6 p.m. (CST), Bryce Jordan Center, State College, Pa.

TV — BTN-Plus (online)

Radio — Hawkeye Radio Network

Records — Iowa 17-3 overall (8-1 Big Ten), Penn State 7-13 (1-8)

Rankings — Iowa is No. 18 in the Associated Press poll and No. 19 in the USA Today coaches poll.

RPI — Iowa 5, Penn State 187

Series — Penn State leads, 30-20.

The lineups

Iowa — Monika Czinano (C, 6-3, Soph., 15.2 ppg.), Kathleen Doyle (G, 5-9, Sr., 18.7 ppg.), Makenzie Meyer (G, 5-9, Sr., 15.1 ppg.), Alexis Sevillian (G, 5-9, Jr., 6.1 ppg.), Amanda Ollinger (G, 6-1, Sr., 7 ppg.)

Penn State — Lauren Ebo (F, 6-4, Soph., 6.8 ppg.), Anna Camden (F, 6-3, Fr., 5.1 ppg.), Siyeh Frazier (G, 5-9, Sr., 12.8 ppg.), Kamaria McDaniel (G, 5-10, Jr., 20.1 ppg.), Makenna Marisa (G, 5-11, Fr., 9.6 ppg.)

What to watch

The Hawkeyes begin a road weekend against the Lady Lions, who have been struggling this season. They have lost their last five games, and eight of their last nine.

Czinano was listed in the game notes as a starter, but her status is still questionable after she suffered an ankle injury in Sunday's win over Michigan State.

If she can't go, expect freshman McKenna Warnock to get the start. Warnock, the Big Ten's freshman of the week, is coming off a career-high 22 points against Michigan State.

The Hawkeyes emerged from the first half of the Big Ten season all alone at the top of the league. They've been good on the road this season, and this is a game they can't afford to let get away.

