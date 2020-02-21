HawkeyeMaven
Top Stories
Football
Basketball
Wrestling

Women's Basketball Breakdown: Iowa vs. Penn State

Iowa's Alexis Sevillian (5) had 15 points against Penn State earlier this season. (Darren Miller/hawkeyesports.com)

John Bohnenkamp

Breaking down Saturday's game between Iowa and Penn State.

Game facts

Time and place — 2 p.m. (CST), Carver-Hawkeye Arena, Iowa City

TV — BTN-Plus (online only)

Radio — Hawkeye Radio Network

Records — Iowa 21-5 (12-3 Big Ten), Penn State 7-19 (1-14)

Rankings — Iowa is No. 19 in the Associated Press poll and No. 21 in the USA Today coaches poll.

RPI — Iowa 11, Penn State 209

Series — Penn State leads, 30-21.

Earlier this season — Iowa won, 77-66, on Jan. 30 in State College, Pa.

The lineups

Iowa — Amanda Ollinger (F, 6-1, Sr., 7.1 ppg.), Monika Czinano (C, 6-3, Soph., 15.3 ppg.), Kathleen Doyle (G, 5-9, Sr., 18.3 ppg.), Makenzie Meyer (G, 5-9, Sr., 14.5 ppg.), Alexis Sevillian (G, 5-9, Jr., 6.8 ppg.)

Penn State — Alisia Smith (F, 6-3, Jr., 6.8 ppg.), Lauren Ebo (F, 6-4, Soph., 5.8 ppg.), Siyeh Frazier (G, 5-9, Sr., 12.3 ppg.), Kamaria McDaniel (G, 5-10, Jr., 19.5 ppg.), Makenna Marisa (G, 5-11, Fr., 9.3 ppg.)

What to watch

Iowa coach Lisa Bluder knows that the Nittany Lions could be a trap.

Penn State has struggled all season — the Nittany Lions have lost 11 consecutive games, and haven't won since an 86-73 home win over Michigan State on Jan. 9.

"Certainly, you know, we don't want them to look at (Penn State's) record and think this is an automatic (win)," Bluder said earlier in the week.

The Hawkeyes haven't played since last Sunday's 97-71 win over Wisconsin, a break that the team has found to be refreshing.

This game will showcase two of the frontrunners for Big Ten player of the year in Doyle and McDaniel. Both are among the league scoring leaders, but Doyle has some help around her, which will make a difference in this game.

Iowa can clinch a double-bye in the Big Ten tournament with one more win. The Hawkeyes' 34-game home winning streak is also on the line.

Comments

Basketball

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Pemsl, Evelyn Thrive With Opportunity In Win Over Buckeyes

Veteran players come off the bench to help Iowa in 85-76 win.

John Bohnenkamp

by

Ryguy3

Hawkeyes Keep Avoiding The Skids

Iowa has lost back-to-back games only once this season.

John Bohnenkamp

Video: Garza On Thursday's Win

Iowa center had 24 points in victory over Ohio State.

John Bohnenkamp

by

Ryguy3

Video: McCaffery On Iowa's Fast Start

Hawkeyes opened Thursday's win over Ohio State on a 27-8 run.

John Bohnenkamp

Basketball Notebook: McCaffery, Doyle Named Academic All-District

Hawkeyes honored on CoSIDA men's and women's teams.

John Bohnenkamp

Men's Basketball Breakdown: Iowa vs. Ohio State

Hawkeyes, Buckeyes face off in battle of ranked teams.

John Bohnenkamp

Pemsl Says His Confidence Is Back

Iowa junior forward wants to build on Sunday's game.

John Bohnenkamp

Fredrick Still Day-To-Day With Ankle Injury

Iowa guard's status on Thursday will be a game-day decision.

John Bohnenkamp

Spring Preview: The Quarterbacks

Iowa looks for Stanley's replacement, and Petras leads the list of choices.

John Bohnenkamp

by

RobertMac

Spring Preview: The Kickers

Duncan was a consensus All-American at placekicker, but the Hawkeyes are taking a chance at punter.

John Bohnenkamp