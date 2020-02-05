HawkeyeMaven
Top Stories
Football
Basketball
Wrestling

Men's Basketball Breakdown: Iowa vs. Purdue

(USA Today Sports)

John Bohnenkamp

Breaking down Wednesday's game between Iowa and Purdue.

Game facts

Time and place — 6:01 p.m. (CST), Mackey Arena, West Lafayette, Ind.

TV — BTN (Kevin Kugler, play-by-play; Shon Morris, analyst)

Radio — Hawkeye Radio Network

Records — Iowa 16-6 (7-4), Purdue 12-10 (5-6)

Rankings — Iowa is No. 17 in the Associated Press and USA Today coaches polls.

Series — Purdue leads, 90-76.

The lineups

Iowa — Joe Wieskamp (F, 6-6, Soph., 15.1 ppg.), Luka Garza (C, 6-11, Jr., 23 ppg.), Joe Toussaint (G, 6-0, Fr., 7 ppg.), CJ Fredrick (G, 6-3, Fr., 11.6 ppg.), Connor McCaffery (G, 6-5, Soph., 6.3 ppg.)

Purdue — Evan Boudreaux (F, 6-8, Sr., 4.3 ppg.), Trevion Williams (F, 6-9, Soph., 11.3 ppg.), Jahaad Proctor (G, 6-3, Sr., 9.3 ppg.), Sasha Stefanovic (G, 6-4, Soph., 9 ppg.), Nojel Eastern (G, 6-7, Jr., 5 ppg.)

The analytics

NET — Iowa 22, Purdue 38

KenPom — Iowa 13 (Adjusted offense, 3; adjusted defense, 81), Purdue 29 (Adjusted offense, 73; adjusted defense, 15)

Sagarin — Iowa 16, Purdue 28

What to watch

The Hawkeyes go on the road in the thick of the Big Ten title chase, and of course they go to a place where they haven't played well.

Purdue has won nine of the last 10 games against the Hawkeyes in Mackey Arena — Iowa's last win was on Jan. 2, 2016.

This isn't a Purdue team like some of the past ones, but the Boilermakers are still a tough out. They're a tall team that can be a difficult matchup, especially in the backcourt.

This starts a four-game stretch for Iowa with three on the road. The Hawkeyes are still one game out on the loss side in the Big Ten standings, so they have to keep pace.

Comments

Basketball

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Men's Basketball Notebook: McCaffery Leads The Nation

Guard is No. 1 in assist-to-turnover ratio.

John Bohnenkamp

Wrestling Notebook: Kemerer Receives Big Ten Weekly Honor

Iowa 174-pounder gets award after two wins over the weekend.

John Bohnenkamp

Resumé Watch: Hawkeyes' Schedule Is All About The Quad-1s

Iowa gets a chance to build some big numbers in the closing weeks of the season.

John Bohnenkamp

The Monday Tipoff: Hawkeyes Seem Suited For Big Ten's Crankiness

A physical, talented league is going to test everyone's temperament the rest of the way.

John Bohnenkamp

by

RobertMac

Hawkeyes Seeded 15th In First NCAA Reveal

Iowa would be a No. 4 seed in women's tournament.

John Bohnenkamp

Barta Quotebook: Eventually, He'll Have To Find A Successor For Ferentz

Iowa AD doesn't expect football coach to step down any time soon.

John Bohnenkamp

Barta: Big Ten Not At Disadvantage In Playoff Selection Process

Whether it's nine or eight conference games, it's all about winning.

John Bohnenkamp

Heavyweight Night: Hawkeyes Strike Late To Topple Penn State

No. 1 Iowa pulls out 19-17 win over No. 2 Nittany Lions.

John Bohnenkamp

by

pak

Video: Underwood On Toughness Of Game

Illini fade late in 72-65 loss to Iowa.

John Bohnenkamp

Video: McCaffery On Iowa's Toughness

Hawkeyes scrap to 72-65 win over Illinois.

John Bohnenkamp