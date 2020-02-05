Men's Basketball Breakdown: Iowa vs. Purdue

Breaking down Wednesday's game between Iowa and Purdue.

Game facts

Time and place — 6:01 p.m. (CST), Mackey Arena, West Lafayette, Ind.

TV — BTN (Kevin Kugler, play-by-play; Shon Morris, analyst)

Radio — Hawkeye Radio Network

Records — Iowa 16-6 (7-4), Purdue 12-10 (5-6)

Rankings — Iowa is No. 17 in the Associated Press and USA Today coaches polls.

Series — Purdue leads, 90-76.

The lineups

Iowa — Joe Wieskamp (F, 6-6, Soph., 15.1 ppg.), Luka Garza (C, 6-11, Jr., 23 ppg.), Joe Toussaint (G, 6-0, Fr., 7 ppg.), CJ Fredrick (G, 6-3, Fr., 11.6 ppg.), Connor McCaffery (G, 6-5, Soph., 6.3 ppg.)

Purdue — Evan Boudreaux (F, 6-8, Sr., 4.3 ppg.), Trevion Williams (F, 6-9, Soph., 11.3 ppg.), Jahaad Proctor (G, 6-3, Sr., 9.3 ppg.), Sasha Stefanovic (G, 6-4, Soph., 9 ppg.), Nojel Eastern (G, 6-7, Jr., 5 ppg.)

The analytics

NET — Iowa 22, Purdue 38

KenPom — Iowa 13 (Adjusted offense, 3; adjusted defense, 81), Purdue 29 (Adjusted offense, 73; adjusted defense, 15)

Sagarin — Iowa 16, Purdue 28

What to watch

The Hawkeyes go on the road in the thick of the Big Ten title chase, and of course they go to a place where they haven't played well.

Purdue has won nine of the last 10 games against the Hawkeyes in Mackey Arena — Iowa's last win was on Jan. 2, 2016.

This isn't a Purdue team like some of the past ones, but the Boilermakers are still a tough out. They're a tall team that can be a difficult matchup, especially in the backcourt.

This starts a four-game stretch for Iowa with three on the road. The Hawkeyes are still one game out on the loss side in the Big Ten standings, so they have to keep pace.