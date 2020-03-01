Women's Basketball Breakdown: Iowa vs. Rutgers

Breaking down Sunday's game between Iowa and Rutgers.

Game facts

Time and place — 11 a.m. (CST), The RAC, Piscataway, N.J.

TV — BTN

Radio — Hawkeye Radio Network

Records — Iowa 23-5 (14-3 Big Ten), Rutgers 20-8 (10-7)

Rankings — Iowa is No. 18 in the Associated Press poll and No. 20 in the USA Today coaches poll.

RPI — Iowa 8, Rutgers 45

Series — Iowa leads, 8-2. The Hawkeyes have won eight consecutive.

The lineups

Iowa — Amanda Ollinger (F, 6-1, Sr., 6.7 ppg.), Monika Czinano (C, 6-3, Soph., 16 ppg.), Kathleen Doyle (G, 5-9, Sr., 18.4 ppg.), Makenzie Meyer (G, 5-9, Sr., 14.6 ppg.), Alexis Sevillian (G, 5-9, Jr., 6.7 ppg.)

Rutgers — Tekia Mack (F, 6-1, Jr., 11.5 ppg.), Jordan Wallace (C, 6-3, Sr., 8 ppg.), Khadaizha Sanders (G, 5-7, Grad., 9.3 ppg.), Mael Gillies (G, 6-1, Jr., 6.5 ppg.), Arella Guirantes (G, 5-11, Jr., 20.1 ppg.)

What to watch

The Hawkeyes' bid for a Big Ten title is gone heading into the final game of the regular season. But there is still much to play for in this road game, and it has to do with getting more home games.

Iowa is hoping for a chance to play at home in the first weekend of the NCAA tournament. The Hawkeyes are No. 8 in the NCAA's RPI, which is a good number, and they've certainly built a solid resumé.

Winning on the road against a quality Rutgers team would help. The Scarlet Knights have won three of their last four games — the only defeat was on the road to Northwestern, which clinched at least a share of the Big Ten title on Saturday.

The Hawkeyes have been on an offensive tear since scoring 59 in the Feb. 13 loss to Maryland. They have scored an average of 95.7 points in their last three games.