HawkeyeMaven
Top Stories
Football
Basketball
Wrestling

Women's Basketball Breakdown: Iowa vs. Rutgers

Iowa's Kathleen Doyle is averaging 18.4 points heading into Sunday's final regular-season game againt Rutgers. (Brian Ray/hawkeyesports.com)

John Bohnenkamp

Breaking down Sunday's game between Iowa and Rutgers.

Game facts

Time and place — 11 a.m. (CST), The RAC, Piscataway, N.J.

TV — BTN

Radio — Hawkeye Radio Network

Records — Iowa 23-5 (14-3 Big Ten), Rutgers 20-8 (10-7)

Rankings — Iowa is No. 18 in the Associated Press poll and No. 20 in the USA Today coaches poll.

RPI — Iowa 8, Rutgers 45

Series — Iowa leads, 8-2. The Hawkeyes have won eight consecutive.

The lineups

Iowa — Amanda Ollinger (F, 6-1, Sr., 6.7 ppg.), Monika Czinano (C, 6-3, Soph., 16 ppg.), Kathleen Doyle (G, 5-9, Sr., 18.4 ppg.), Makenzie Meyer (G, 5-9, Sr., 14.6 ppg.), Alexis Sevillian (G, 5-9, Jr., 6.7 ppg.)

Rutgers — Tekia Mack (F, 6-1, Jr., 11.5 ppg.), Jordan Wallace (C, 6-3, Sr., 8 ppg.), Khadaizha Sanders (G, 5-7, Grad., 9.3 ppg.), Mael Gillies (G, 6-1, Jr., 6.5 ppg.), Arella Guirantes (G, 5-11, Jr., 20.1 ppg.)

What to watch

The Hawkeyes' bid for a Big Ten title is gone heading into the final game of the regular season. But there is still much to play for in this road game, and it has to do with getting more home games.

Iowa is hoping for a chance to play at home in the first weekend of the NCAA tournament. The Hawkeyes are No. 8 in the NCAA's RPI, which is a good number, and they've certainly built a solid resumé.

Winning on the road against a quality Rutgers team would help. The Scarlet Knights have won three of their last four games — the only defeat was on the road to Northwestern, which clinched at least a share of the Big Ten title on Saturday.

The Hawkeyes have been on an offensive tear since scoring 59 in the Feb. 13 loss to Maryland. They have scored an average of 95.7 points in their last three games.

Comments

Basketball

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Video: Wieskamp On Saturday's Performance

Iowa guard had 13 points in win over Penn State.

John Bohnenkamp

Hawkeyes Mix, Match ... And Pick Up Another Win

Fredrick returns, but Iowa doesn't miss a beat in victory over Penn State.

John Bohnenkamp

Men's Basketball Breakdown: Iowa vs. Penn State

Hawkeyes face Nittany Lions in morning home game.

John Bohnenkamp

Wirfs Puts On A Show At Combine

Offensive tackle sets records during Friday's drills.

John Bohnenkamp

Wieskamp Knows He Can Get Out Of Shooting Woes

Iowa guard has struggled in recent games, but has bounced back all season.

John Bohnenkamp

Fredrick Ready To Return To Lineup

Iowa guard expected to start Saturday's game against Penn State.

John Bohnenkamp

Emotions Don't Get To Hawkeyes In Win Over Minnesota

Iowa seniors go out with 90-82 victory.

John Bohnenkamp

Video: Bluder On Iowa's Seniors

Doyle, Meyer and Ollinger have been the winningest class.

John Bohnenkamp

Video: Meyer On Her Legacy

Iowa senior guard leads the team in 3-pointers this season.

John Bohnenkamp

Women's Basketball Breakdown: Iowa vs. Minnesota

Hawkeyes close regular-season home schedule against Gophers.

John Bohnenkamp