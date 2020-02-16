HawkeyeMaven
Top Stories
Football
Basketball
Wrestling

Hawkeyes Have A Laugher, And They Needed It

Iowa's Monika Czinano scores in the first half of Sunday's win over Wisconsin. (Darren Miller/hawkeyesports.com)

John Bohnenkamp

It was one long comedy monologue that started when the lights went off in the press room.

“We’ve never had that happen before,” Iowa women’s basketball coach Lisa Bluder said as her players started laughing.

Sunday’s 97-71 win over Wisconsin at Carver-Hawkeye Arena was fun and worth a lot of chuckles, and the Hawkeyes needed that.

They were coming off a 34-point loss at Maryland in a game where they lost shared possession of the Big Ten lead with the Terrapins.

The Hawkeyes (21-5, 12-3 Big Ten) still have a chance to win the conference title, but it wasn’t going to happen if they would stumble again, this time at home.

Instead, they dominated the Badgers (11-15, 3-12), leading all but 14 seconds of the game.

“Definitely a good bounce-back game,” said guard Kathleen Doyle, who led the Hawkeyes with 22 points.

The Hawkeyes also got 20 points from freshman McKenna Warnock, who grew up in Marshall, Wis., not that far from the Wisconsin campus in Madison.

Warnock noted the irony, how she was playing for one of the Badgers’ rivals.

“It’s really exciting to play them,” she said. “They’re always fun to play.”

“And we’re glad she chose us,” Bluder said.

Warnock, who was 6-of-8 shooting, had a career-high four 3-pointers.

“It was the passes from my teammates,” Warnock said. “You can’t hit four open threes if you don’t get the ball.”

“I think she’s a vital link on our team,” said center Monika Czinano, who had 19 points. “Especially coming off the bench, it’s not easy. I think everybody knows that. She’s a great rebounder, great scorer. Just a great all-around teammate.

“And again, we’re really happy she chose us.”

More laughs.

Doyle, Iowa’s leading scorer, was the catalyst again for this offense. She was 7-of-14 from the field, and added five assists and five rebounds.

Which is why the arena got silent for just a minute when she was injured in front of the Wisconsin bench.

“I just ran into a screen,” Doyle said, adding with a smile, “Hard.”

Czinano, who leads the nation in field-goal percentage at .701, was 8-of-11 shooting.

Like Warnock, Czinano credited the Hawkeyes’ passing.

“There’s a couple that I couldn’t have passed it to myself as good as they passed it,” Czinano said.

Doyle giggled at that remark.

“We hope she doesn’t try to pass it to herself,” Bluder said, the final punch line on a fun day.

Comments

Basketball

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

It's 'Onward' After Hawkeyes Clinch Big Ten Duals Title

Top-ranked Iowa crushes Minnesota to finish conference season undefeated.

John Bohnenkamp

by

RobertMac

Women's Basketball Breakdown: Iowa vs. Wisconsin

Hawkeyes come back home to face Badgers.

John Bohnenkamp

by

RobertMac

The Takeaways: Hawkeyes Pull Out A Win At Minnesota

A day of struggles ends with a victory.

John Bohnenkamp

Video: Brands On Young, Cassioppi

John Bohnenkamp

Video: Brands On Saturday's Win

Hawkeyes stay undefeated with victory over Minnesota.

John Bohnenkamp

The Live Thread: Iowa vs. Minnesota

No. 1 Hawkeyes face Gophers at home.

John Bohnenkamp

Men's Basketball Breakdown: Iowa vs. Minnesota

Depleted Hawkeyes play Gophers on the road.

John Bohnenkamp

Wrestling Breakdown: Iowa vs. Minnesota

Top-ranked Hawkeyes can clinch Big Ten regular-season title with win.

John Bohnenkamp

by

RobertMac

The Takeaways: So Much Garza, But What Comes Next?

Hawkeyes will need help if Fredrick's injury is serious.

John Bohnenkamp

by

Jim L

The Takeaways: Angry Terrapins Snap Hawkeyes

Maryland had the date circled, and took away the Big Ten lead.

John Bohnenkamp

by

RobertMac