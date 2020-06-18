Breaking Down The 2020 Iowa Women's Basketball Recruiting Class

This week marked the first summer workouts for the Iowa women’s basketball team, giving the incoming freshmen their first chance to mesh with their team.

For Iowa, it boasts the 15th-best recruiting class in the country according to espnW HoopGurlz, but that’s irrelevant to head coach Lisa Bluder.

“I don’t put as much stock in rankings as I do the work ethic, the attitude, the pieces of the puzzle,” Bluder said. “I feel like we have the pieces to the puzzle with this class.”

And on paper, Bluder’s claims seem true.

Freshman Caitlin Clark was one of the most highly-sought-after recruits in the nation, and she joins Sharon Goodman, Lauren Jensen, and Shateah Wetering for one of Iowa’s top recruiting classes in program history.

“Whenever you have a really great player like Caitlin coming in, you need to blend that with some really good talent, and I think we have,” Bluder said.

Here’s a breakdown on the 2020 recruiting class:

Caitlin Clark was one of the top guard prospects in the nation. (Bryon Houlgrave/Des Moines Register-Imagn Content Services LLC)

Caitlin Clark

6-0 Guard

West Des Moines, Iowa (Dowling Catholic High School)

All eyes will be on Caitlin Clark this upcoming season, and rightfully so. During the 2019-20 season, Clark led the state with a scorching 33.7 points per game. She hit 50.9% of her shots, including 39.8% of her attempts from 3-point range. Clark also averaged 8.1 rebounds, four assists, and 2.6 steals per game during her senior season with Dowling Catholic.

Clark can legitimately shoot from anywhere on the court. She can create separation between her and a defender with solid handles, freeing her up from beyond the 3-point line or inside. Clark’s step-back game is fluid, as well.

“People talk about her shooting,” Bluder said. “Her shooting is outstanding. Her range is amazing. But her passing is incredible. She’s such a strong long-court passer. She fits ideally in with our transition offense. As far as our quarter-court offense, we like to shoot a lot of 3’s, and she has the ability to extend the defense so far with her range.”

Clark will fill the point guard void left by senior Kathleen Doyle, who was taken by the Indiana Fever with the 14th pick in the 2020 WNBA Draft. She’s a do-it-all guard who should have an immediate impact with the Hawkeyes.

Sharon Goodman

6-2 forward/center

Lime Springs, Iowa (Crestwood High School)

Iowa’s post presence in its 2020 recruiting class comes through Sharon Goodman.

“Sharon is a post player that kind of models herself after the posts we’ve had at Iowa, who really embrace the contact down there,” Bluder said.

Where Clark brings hot shooting, Goodman is just as effective but in the post (for comparison, Goodman made 269 field goals last season, just two fewer than Clark). Goodman led the state in field goal percentage (73.5) and averaged 27 points, 10.8 rebounds, 4.3 blocks, and 1.3 assists per game as a senior with Crestwood.

Teams that attempted to guard Goodman with a lone defender often paid the price. Goodman gets excellent position in the paint and has a strong foundation. She’s an active rebounder and persistent on the low block, fighting through contact.

Goodman’s bread and butter is in the post, but she can step out and hit jumpers in the mid-range as well. Goodman is automatic from within a few feet, and she had little trouble fighting for shots in close at the 3A level (she was almost always the tallest player on the court). She has a steady left hand, too.

Lauren Jensen

5-10 guard

Lakeville, Minnesota (Lakeville North High School)

Averaging 24.8 points per game as a senior, scoring more than 2,000 points at Lakeville North High School, and breaking the program’s 3-point record, Lauren Jensen is yet another dynamic guard in Iowa’s 2020 class.

“Lauren would have probably been Miss Minnesota Basketball had Paige Bueckers, the No. 1 player in the country, not been in Minnesota,” Bluder said. “She’s an outstanding shooter, good ball handler. I think Caitlin and her will really complement each other on the floor.”

Jensen has a smooth jump shot and solid first-step with the ball in her hands. She’s decisive when running the point, and when she’s playing off the ball, she cuts with fluidity. In transition, she’s patient but knows when to attack.

Jensen gives the Hawkeyes options on offense. She sizes up to play both the one or the two in Bluder’s system, giving the coach the ability to spread defenses and create mismatches. Both her and Clark add serious shooting to the 2020 class.

Shateah Wetering

6-0 forward

Montezuma, Iowa (Montezuma High School)

Shateah Wetering does a bit of everything on the court.

In her senior season with Montezuma, Wetering averaged 23.2 points, 6.7 rebounds, 4.2 assists, three steals, and 1.1 blocks per game.

Wetering is a rangy forward with active hands and attacks off the dribble with ease. She doesn’t hesitate to score, but has solid passing instincts along the wing.

Her versatility stands as arguably the best aspect of her game; Wetering can create offense in a point guard role, score from along the perimeter (37.6% from 3-point range), or go to work in the post.

“Shateah is a really gifted player,” Bluder said.

Additionally, Wetering played with Clark on the All Iowa Attack AAU girls’ basketball team, so there’s already some chemistry between some of the incoming freshmen.

