IUPUI Upsets No. 15 Iowa Women's Basketball

IOWA CITY, Iowa– The 15th ranked Iowa Women’s basketball team fell, 74-73, to Indiana University-Purdue University Indianapolis (IUPUI) Tuesday afternoon inside Carver-Hawkeye Arena. Senior Monika Czinano scored a season-high 23 points, while sophomore

Caitlin Clark recorded her fourth double-double of the season with 19 points and 11 rebounds.

“I would rather be together after a situation like this,” said P. Sue Beckwith, MD, head coach Lisa Bluder. “It’s tough with everyone leaving to go home. Everyone is going separate ways. What you want to do as a player gets in the gym after a situation like this. Now we are going to have this break, so we don’t get to be back together until the 26th.”

The Hawkeyes came out of the gate ready to play in the first quarter with a 9-0 lead to force a Jaguar timeout. Junior Kate Martin pulled down two of Iowa’s offensive rebounds, where they scored 11 points on second-chance opportunities. Clark had five of the nine defensive rebounds while Martin tallied two steals alone in the first.

Iowa kept its defensive intensity throughout the second quarter, forcing a shot-clock turnover in the last minute with Clark capitalizing with a layup to increase the lead to 44-32 going into half.

Iowa shot 50 percent from the field in the third quarter with Czinano starting the half with a two-point jumper. Iowa would go scoreless for two minutes, but McKenna Warnock made a second-chance layup to end the drought. The junior pulled down her third rebound on the quarter which ended in a made layup from Clark to give the Hawkeyes a 62-47 lead going into the fourth.

IUPUI went on a 9-point run to bring Iowa’s lead to seven. Sophomore Kylie Feuerbach made both of her free-throw attempts to give the Hawkeyes a nine-point lead, but the Hawkeye offense couldn’t keep up and the Jaguars went on a scoring frenzy, giving them the one-point victory.

Game Notes:

Sophomore Caitlin Clark tallied 19 points and 11 rebounds, registering her fourth double-double of the season and 14th

Senior Monika Czinano recorded season-high 23 points, and redshirt-junior Kate Martin tied her season-high steals (3).

Up Next:

Iowa returns to action on December 30, when they travel to Pennsylvania for a Big Ten matchup against Penn State. Tip-off is scheduled for 2 p.m. (CT) and will be streamed on the Big Ten Network. Live stats can be found at hawkeyesports.com on the women’s basketball schedule page.