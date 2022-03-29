Skip to main content
Joe Toussaint Transferring from Iowa

Junior Point Guard Announces Entrance into Portal

Iowa's Joe Toussaint (2) stretches out on the bench before a game against Penn State on Jan. 22, 2022 at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. (Rob Howe/HawkeyeNation.com)

IOWA CITY, Iowa - Junior point guard Joe Toussaint has notified head coach Fran McCaffery of his intentions to transfer from Iowa and the men’s basketball program.

“We want to thank Joe Toussaint for being an integral part of multiple NCAA Tournament teams and a Big Ten championship team,” said head coach Fran McCaffery. “He brought great effort and character to our program. He will be great wherever he goes, and we wish him the very best moving forward.”

