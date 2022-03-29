Joe Toussaint Transferring from Iowa

IOWA CITY, Iowa - Junior point guard Joe Toussaint has notified head coach Fran McCaffery of his intentions to transfer from Iowa and the men’s basketball program.

“We want to thank Joe Toussaint for being an integral part of multiple NCAA Tournament teams and a Big Ten championship team,” said head coach Fran McCaffery. “He brought great effort and character to our program. He will be great wherever he goes, and we wish him the very best moving forward.”