Jordan Bohannon in 3-Point Contest

New Orleans - The University of Iowa’s Jordan Bohannon has been selected to the Men’s 3-Point Championship roster for the 33rd annual College Slam Dunk & 3-Point Championships at Xavier University of Louisiana’s Convocation Center in New Orleans on Thursday, March 31. Bohannon is one of eight players selected for the event that will air live on ESPN at 8 p.m. CT.

Bohannon helped lead the Hawkeyes to a Big Ten Tournament Championship and 26 wins -- the second highest single-season total in school history -- as a sixth-year senior in 2021-22. The native of Marion, Iowa, played in all 36 games ranking second on the team in points per game (11.0) and assists (1.8), and first in 3-pointers per game (2.5). He earned postseason conference recognition five times in his career, earning third team accolades as a junior, honorable mention honors three times, and voted to the All-Freshman Team in 2017.

Bohannon is Iowa’s career leader in four statistical categories: assists (704), 3-pointers made (455), games played (179), and free throw percentage (.887, 370-417). Bohannon sank a school and Xfinity Center record 10 3-pointers at Maryland on Feb. 10, 2022. The 10 triples were one shy of tying the Big Ten record. His 455 triples are the most in Big Ten history and second most by a player from a major conference (457 by Duke’s J.J. Reddick) in NCAA history. He ranks third in career scoring at Iowa (2,033) and sixth in field goals made (604). He is the only Division I player to amass more than 700 assists and 440 3-pointers.

Bohannon becomes the sixth Hawkeye to be invited to the event and first since 2017: Dean Oliver (2001), Luke Recker (2002), Jeff Horner (2006), Adam Haluska (2007) and Peter Jok (2017). Jok won the event in 2017, in Phoenix on his 23rd birthday.

Intersport, producers of the event, invites 24 of the nation’s elite men’s and women’s college basketball players to compete for slam dunk and 3-point shooting bragging rights. The night features the Slam Dunk Championship, the Men’s and Women’s 3-Point Championship and the Team Shootout. The winners of the Men’s and Women’s 3-Point Championships will then compete in the Battle of the Champions.

A complete roster of participants in the 2022 State Farm College Slam Dunk & 3-Point Championships will be released in the days leading up to the event. For more information, visit CollegeSlam.com, follow us on Twitter (@CollegeSLAM) and Instagram (@College_Slam) and like us on Facebook.