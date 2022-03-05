Keegan Murray Wooden Semifinalist

IOWA CITY, Iowa -- University of Iowa men’s basketball sophomore forward Keegan Murray is one of 15 semifinalists for the Wooden Award, which is presented annually to the most outstanding player who achieves tremendous on-court success. The announcement was made on Saturday by the Los Angeles Athletic Club.

All balloted players have been certified by their university to meet or exceed the qualifications for the Wooden Award as set forth by Coach Wooden when the Award was established.

Murray is also on the Naismith Trophy Player of the Year Mid-Season Team, Lute Olson National Player of the Year Mid-Season List, a Karl Malone Power Forward of the Year Finalist, and tabbed second-team midseason All-American by Sporting News. He has been named Big Ten Player of the Week a program-best five times this season (Nov. 22; Dec. 20; Jan. 3; Feb. 14; Feb. 28).

Murray (6-foot-8, 225 pounds) ranks first in the country in Player Efficiency Rating (38.4); fourth in points per game (23.3); 23rd in field goal percentage (.566); 47th in blocks per contest (2.03); and 55th in double-doubles (8). His 23.3 points per game average is tops among players from a major conference.

Murray is the only player nationally to average 23+ points, 8+ rebounds, and 2+ blocks this season and one of three players from a major conference with those averages over the last decade.

The Cedar Rapids, Iowa, native has tallied 20+ points 21 times and 25+ points 13 times this season, both of which rank first among players from major conferences.

The Hawkeyes have had a student-athlete named to the National Ballot three straight years and four of the last seven seasons. Former Hawkeye Luka Garza was the recipient of the 2021 John R. Wooden Award and was a finalist in 2020 award, while Jarrod Uthoff was a semifinalist in 2016.

Murray and the 24th-ranked Hawkeyes (22-8, 12-7) return to action on Sunday at No. 20 Illinois (21-8, 14-5). Tipoff is set for 6:37 p.m. (CT) at the State Farm Center in Champaign, Illinois.

2022 John R. Wooden Award National Ballot

Ochai Agbaji, Kansas

Paolo Banchero, Duke

Kofi Cockburn, Illinois

Johnny Davis, Wisconsin

Collin Gillespie, Villanova

Chet Holmgren, Gonzaga

Jaden Ivey, Purdue

Johnny Juzang, UCLA

Walker Kessler, Auburn

E.J. Liddell, Ohio State

Bennedict Mathurin, Arizona

KEEGAN MURRAY, IOWA

Jabari Smith, Auburn

Drew Timme, Gonzaga

Oscar Tshiebwe, Kentucky