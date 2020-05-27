HawkeyeMaven
McCaffery, Meyer Win Sportsmanship Awards

Makenzie Meyer (pictured) and Connor McCaffery have been selected as Iowa's Big Ten Outstanding Sportsmanship Award winners. (Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen for USA Today Sports)

John Bohnenkamp

Men's basketball and baseball player Connor McCaffery and women's basketball player Makenzie Meyer were selected as Iowa's 2020 Big Ten Outstanding Sportsmanship Award winners.

The two were selected from Iowa's list of sportsmanship award winners for the 2019-20 year — the list had a representative from each sport.

McCaffery helped lead the men’s basketball team to a 20-11 season. The redshirt sophomore led the nation in assist-to-turnover ratio (4.6), while playing four different positions throughout the season. McCaffery is the only Division I player, dating back to 1993, to amass 175 points, 120 assists, 120 rebounds, 25 steals, and 27 or fewer turnovers in a single season.

He led the team and tied for seventh in the Big Ten in assists (4.0) and tied for 10th in steals per contest (1.1). McCaffery played baseball in the fall season, but didn't get to play in the spring before the season was canceled because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

McCaffery was an Academic All-Big Ten selection, voted to the CoSIDA Academic All-District First Team, and earned Dean’s List recognition in both the fall and spring semesters.

Meyer was second team All-Big Ten selection as well as an Academic All-Big Ten pick. She helped lead the Hawkeyes to a 23-7 record.

Meyer averaged 13.4 points, four assists, and 3.4 rebounds in Big Ten play this season. She scored in double figures in 12 conference game this season, including four 20-point games. Meyer, a native of Mason City, finished the season ranked 29th nationally in 3-pointers made (75) and 32nd in 3-point percentage (41.4). 

