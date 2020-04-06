Monday's Clicks: Hawkeyes A 3 Seed? It's Already Next Year

The NCAA men's basketball championship game should have been Monday night, but of course it's not going to happen since the 68-team tournament was canceled because of concerns over the COVID-19 coronavirus.

So, after a couple of weeks of mock tournaments, it's now time for the first mock bracket of the 2020-21 season.

ESPN's Joe Lunardi released his bracketology on Monday morning, and he has Iowa as a 3 seed next season.

It's a prediction we're going to hear a lot between now and the beginning of the next season, provided the current Iowa roster holds.

The Hawkeyes lose seniors Bakari Evelyn and Ryan Kriener, and forward Cordell Pemsl has decided to transfer for his senior season. But, unless there are any other changes, this is a loaded roster led by the Big Ten player of the year Luka Garza, who has already collected quite a few national player of the year honors.

Lunardi has Iowa as one of 10 Big Ten teams in the tournament. He picks Wisconsin as the winner of the conference's automatic bid.

Another way-too-early pick from NBC Sports' Rob Dauster has Iowa ranked No. 12.

Dauster has Garza and senior guard Jordan Bohannon, who will be pursuing a medical redshirt season, as "wait-and-see" parts to Iowa's roster.

And that's all we can do on all of this — wait and see.

Electric Tracy

One of the favorite sayings of Iowa wide receiver Tyrone Tracy is that he likes to be "electric."

He lived up to that last season, as these highlights show:

NBA possibilities

The NBA's season is suspended, and the league is looking toward many scenarios on how to finish the season, if that's possible.

Sports Illustrated breaks down one possibility.