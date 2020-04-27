Monday's Clicks: How Do Hawkeyes Look After NBA Draft Deadline Passes?

The deadline for entering the NBA Draft process passed on Sunday with only one Iowa player — center Luka Garza — entering his name.

Garza plans on retaining his eligibility as he gets feedback, and it seems likely that he'll return for next season unless he finds the right fit.

Sophomore guard Joe Wieskamp, who tested the process last season, announced on Saturday that he won't do that this time and will be back for his junior season.

With Wieskamp coming back, and a Garza return, the Hawkeyes would have all five starters back and a bulk of their roster returning from a 20-11 season that would have included an NCAA tournament appearance.

Also back are fifth-year senior guard Jordan Bohannon, fourth-year junior forward Jack Nunge, and forward Patrick McCaffery, who is expected to get a medical redshirt season after playing in just two games this season as a freshman. Iowa also brings in five recruits.

That's why the Hawkeyes continue to get high marks in those way-too-early preseason rankings.

Iowa was ranked No. 4 in Jeff Goodman's Preseason Top 50 for the 2020-21 season.

The Hawkeyes are one of three Big Ten teams in Goodman's top 10 — Wisconsin is No. 5, and Michigan State is No. 6.

Jon Rothstein of College Hoops Today had Iowa ranked No. 5 in his Early Top 45, released Monday.

Rothstein had Wisconsin at No. 7, and Michigan State at No. 8.

Mock drafts for 2021

Sports Illustrated has its 2021 NFL mock draft up. SI has Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence going No. 1.

The Big Ten players on the list are Ohio State quarterback Justin Fields (5), Penn State linebacker Micah Parsons (9), Ohio State cornerback Shaun Wade (11), Penn State tight end Pat Freiermuth (19), and Purdue wide receiver Rondale Moore. The Hawkeyes will see all of those players on this season's schedule.

The Last Dance

How would Dennis Rodman fare in the current NBA? SI explores the topic.