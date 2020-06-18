NCAA Approves Summer Basketball Workout Schedule

The NCAA Division I Council approved the summer activities plan for men's and women's basketball on Wednesday.

The plan extends the current rule, which allows voluntary athletics activities and up to eight hours of virtual nonphysical activities, through July 19. The Council will discuss whether additional activities should be allowed in that period at a meeting within the next few weeks.

Iowa's men's and women's basketball teams began voluntary workouts on Monday.

Iowa's campus and athletic facilities were closed in mid-March because of the COVID-19 pandemic which also forced the cancellation of the NCAA men's and women's basketball tournaments.

Beginning July 20, required summer athletics activities may begin and can last up to eight weeks or until the school’s first day of classes or Sept. 15, whichever is earlier. Required virtual nonphysical activities can continue to be conducted during this period. Virtual and in-person activities cannot exceed a combined eight hours per week.

“The Council worked to balance the desire to get student-athletes training again with the need to repopulate our campuses and athletics facilities gradually and safely, within all campus, local and state mandates,” said Council chair M. Grace Calhoun, athletics director at Penn, in a statement released by the NCAA. “Student-athlete health and safety should remain a top priority.”

The NCAA said the summer activities model assumes COVID-19 local and state health policies are considered at the school level. Access to school facilities should be provided in compliance with applicable state and local regulations regarding the use of such facilities, group size restrictions and any other limitations, the NCAA said.

Players and coaches are allowed access to Carver-Hawkeye Arena, but have to undergo daily screening. Athletes, coaches and staff are required to wear masks while walking around the facilities.