No. 4 Hawkeyes Hold Off Drake in OT

DES MOINES, Iowa – The fourth-ranked Iowa women’s basketball team came away with a 92-86, overtime win against the Drake Bulldogs on Sunday afternoon inside a sold-out Knapp Center. There were eight lead changes and seven ties, with the largest lead being nine.

All-American Caitlin Clark and Monika Czinano combined for 64 of the teams’ points. Czinano registered her seventh career double-double, scoring a season-high 36-points and grabbing 11 rebounds. She was just two points shy of her career best.

Iowa was scrappy, finishing with 11 steals and pulling down 14 offensive rebounds. Gabbie Marshall, McKenna Warnock, and Molly Davis all finished with three and Clark had two.

The Hawkeyes had a big third quarter, outscoring the Bulldogs, 21-14. Marshall had clutch back-to-back threes to gain momentum and give Iowa a four-point lead. Warnock kept it going, making another three to end the afternoon, three-of-five, from behind the arc.Iowa scored the first four points in overtime to outscore Drake, 10-4, and come away with the road win. It is believed to be the first time the Knapp Center has sold out for a women’s basketball game.

POSTGAME NOTES

• All-American Caitlin Clark has scored 20 or more points in all three games this week. She set a new season-high with 28 points on Sunday.

• McKenna Warnock surpassed Chase Coley for most career rebounds in school history. Warnock is now No. 23 on the all-time rebounding list.

• Warnock now stands alone at 14th on the all-time career 3-pointers made list. (128)

• Warnock has registered double-figures in back-to-back games.

• The Hawkeyes have started 3-0 under Bluder for the 15th time in her tenure.

• During Bluder’s time at Iowa, she is now 19-3 against the Bulldogs.

• Iowa is the highest-ranked team to have ever played at the Knapp Center.

• Iowa now leads the all-time series, 29-25.

• Iowa has won 10 out of the last 11 meetings.

• The Hawkeyes have scored 90 or more in all of its games this season.

• First overtime game since March 1, 2020, vs. Rutgers, and the first overtime win since Jan. 12, 2020, vs. Indiana.

QUOTING P. SUE BECKWITH, MD, HEAD COACH LISA BLUDER



“To come here on the road and win, I am extremely happy with that. Allison is doing a great job with this program, and I am so happy for her. Katie Dinnebier played extremely well today. We were happy with our 21 assists on 11 turnovers. I was happy that we came out and got 21 offensive rebounds in the second half. Gabbie had some clutch three-pointers for us and played great defense. For us, this was a special game because of Lisa Brinkmeyer, and just wanted to honor her. I think both teams played so well in honoring Lisa today.”

UP NEXT

The fourth-ranked Hawkeyes return to action on Nov. 17, when they travel to Kansas State. Tipoff is scheduled for 8 p.m. (CT). The game will be broadcasted on ESPN+ and on the Hawkeye Radio Network.