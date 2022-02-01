No. 23 Ohio State Tops 21st-Ranked Iowa

BOX SCORE

IOWA CITY, Iowa – The No. 21 Iowa’s women’s basketball fell to No. 23 Ohio State, 92-88, on Monday night inside Carver-Hawkeye Arena. There were 16 lead changes, with the teams tying five times in the hard-fought contest. Sophomore Caitlin Clark scored 43 points, one point shy of her career high. Senior Monika Czinano pulled down nine rebounds and shot 84.5 percent from the field, scoring 23 points.

“Ohio State is a great team,” said P. Sue Beckwith, MD, Head Coach Lisa Bluder. “I mean it’s just incredibly frustrating right now because I feel like my team played their hearts out. They left everything on the floor. I think they worked hard against a very good basketball team.”

Junior Gabbie Marshall scored a layup off an Ohio State turnover to give Iowa its first lead of the night in the first quarter. Iowa scored eight points off three turnovers in the first quarter.

The Hawkeyes shot 80 percent from the field in the second quarter with Czinano going four-for-four, helping the Hawkeyes outscore the Buckeyes, 21-16. Iowa went into halftime with a 48-44, lead.

Junior Mckenna Warnock scored the first bucket of the second half, extending the lead, 50-44. Clark scored 12 of the teams 20 points, and senior Tomi Tawio, Warnock, and Czinano also contributed to give Iowa a, 68-66, lead going into the last 10 minutes.

Czinano scored seven consecutive points in the fourth quarter, giving Iowa a four-point lead with five minutes left in the game. Clark and Czinano scored 10 and 7 points respectively, but Ohio State took the lead with 56 seconds left and the Hawkeyes were unable to retaliate.

NOTES

•Sophomore Caitlin Clark registered her second-career 40-plus point game, tallying 43 on the night.

•Senior Monika Czinano recorded her 11th 20-point game with 23.

•The Hawkeyes shot a season high 61% from the field.

UP NEXT

The Hawkeyes travel to Madison, Wisconsin, on Thursday, Feb. 3 to face the Badgers inside Kohl Center. Tip-off is set for 6:30 p.m. (CT) and will stream live on B1G+.