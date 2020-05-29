HawkeyeMaven
Patrick McCaffery Has Hardship Waiver Approved

Iowa forward Patrick McCaffery had his hardship waiver approved by the Big Ten on Friday. The freshman forward played two games last season. (Jeffrey Becker/USA Today Sports)

John Bohnenkamp

Iowa forward Patrick McCaffery's hardship waiver petition has been approved by the Big Ten, the university announced on Friday.

McCaffery, a 6-foot-9, 190-pound freshman, will have four years of eligibility remaining.

McCaffery, the son of Iowa coach Fran McCaffery, played in two games last season before missing the remainder of the schedule due to residual health wellness issues related to his thyroid. McCaffery was treated for thyroid cancer in 2014.

McCaffery scored four points and played 16 minutes in Iowa's season opener against SIU Edwardsville. He then played 11 minutes and scored two points in the Hawkeyes' loss to DePaul

McCaffery joined the Hawkeyes after finishing his prep career at Iowa City West High School as its all-time leading scorer. He won a combined 86 games with the Trojans, including the 2017 Class 4A state championship, and was part of state runner-up teams in 2016 and 2018. McCaffery was a three-time all-state selection.

He is the third Hawkeye to have their hardship waivers approved, joining senior guard Jordan Bohannon and sophomore forward Jack Nunge.

RobertMac
RobertMac

Hopefully he's gotten stronger.

