Pemsl Headed To Virginia Tech

Former Iowa forward Cordell Pemsl (35) announced on Sunday that he would be transferring to Virginia Tech. (Jeffrey Becker/USA Today Sports)

John Bohnenkamp

Former Iowa forward Cordell Pemsl announced on social media on Sunday that he will be transferring to Virginia Tech.

Pemsl, a 6-foot-9 forward, will be a graduate transfer and eligible immediately. He'll have one year of eligibility remaining.

Pemsl played in 96 career games with the Hawkeyes. The native of Dubuque, Iowa, averaged 5.9 points, 4.3 rebounds, and 1.2 assists in his career.

He averaged 2.8 points and 3.2 rebounds this season.

Pemsl missed almost all of the 2018-19 season. He played in just two games before he underwent season-ending surgery to remove a plate in his knee that was inserted after he was injured in high school.

He was suspended for two games to start the season this year after a September arrest for drunken driving, then was suspended for the Feb. 13 game at Indiana after he was arrested for driving with a revoked license.

Pemsl started 14 games as a freshman, but was a key frontcourt player off the bench for the Hawkeyes in his last three seasons. After his suspension for the Indiana game, Pemsl went 11-for-14 from the field over his final six games.

Pemsl is one of two Hawkeyes to leave as graduate transfers this season. Forward Riley Till, a former walk-on who was on scholarship last season, is transferring to Cal Poly for his final season.

Pemsl posted career highs with 14 rebounds and six assists in a Nov. 28, 2017 game against Virginia Tech in the ACC/Big Ten Challenge. His career high in scoring was 21 points against Stetson in the 2016-17 season.

 

