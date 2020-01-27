Resumé Watch: You Might Want To Root For The Cyclones (And The Orange, Too)

Iowa continues to build an impressive men's basketball resumé.

But one thing that would help would be if Iowa State can stay in the top 75 in the NCAA's NET rankings.

The Cyclones are at No. 70 in the NET on Monday, which makes Iowa's 84-68 win at Hilton Coliseum in Ames in December a Quadrant 1 win.

Not just a Quad-1 win, but a Quad-1 road win.

That could become important for a.) getting into the NCAA tournament and b.) seeding for the Hawkeyes when Selection Week gets here.

The Cyclones have been up and down on the NET this season. Last week, that Dec. 12 game was a Quad-2 win. This week, it's a Quad-1.

Iowa is 5-3 overall in Quad-1 games, 3-1 in non conference Quad-1s. Of those three wins, two — Syracuse and Iowa State — are road games and the third — Texas Tech — is a neutral-court game. That can stand out to the selection committee at the end of the season.

As of now, Iowa has nine Quad-1 games remaining in the regular season, but all are conference games.

It's why Iowa fans might want to pay attention to what the Cyclones are doing — for that matter, watch Syracuse, too, because the Orange are at 64 in the NET. The more Iowa State wins, the more it could help the Hawkeyes.

The resumé

Overall: 14-5

Big Ten: 5-3

Nonconference: 9-2

Home: 9-1

Road: 3-2

Neutral: 2-2

Nonconference home: 5-1

Nonconference road: 2-0

Nonconference neutral: 2-1

Strength of schedule: 101

Nonconference strength of schedule: 192

Quadrant 1: 5-3 overall, 3-1 nonconference

Quadrant 2: 3-1 overall, 1-1 nonconference

Quadrant 3: 2-1 overall, 1-0 nonconference

Quadrant 4: 4-0 overall, 4-0 nonconference

Quadrant 1 games remaining: At Michigan State (NET 8, Feb. 25), at Maryland (13, Jan. 30), Ohio State (19, Feb. 20), Penn State (27, Feb. 29), Wisconsin (30, Jan. 27), at Illinois (32, March 8), at Purdue (35, Feb. 8), at Minnesota (43, Feb. 16), at Indiana (44, Feb. 13)

Quadrant 2 games remaining: Illinois (32, Feb. 2), Purdue (35, March 3)

Quadrant 3 games remaining: Nebraska (159, Feb. 8).

•••

Iowa's women's basketball team continues to position itself to host the first two weekends of the NCAA tournament.

The Hawkeyes (17-3 overall, 8-1 Big Ten) have a one-game lead in the conference standings halfway through league play.

But Iowa has already put together a strong resumé.

The resumé

RPI: 4

Strength of schedule: 10

Nonconference RPI: 14

Opponents' average RPI: 96

Road record: 4-2

Neutral court record: 2-1

Record vs. RPI 1-25: 5-0

Record vs. RPI 26-50: 1-1

Record vs. RPI 51-100: 3-1

Record vs. RPI 101-150: 3-1