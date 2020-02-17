Resumé Watch: There Are 'Good' Losses For Hawkeyes

Iowa keeps adding to its total of Quadrant 1 and 2 wins as Selection Sunday approaches.

Sunday's 58-55 victory at Minnesota was Iowa's 11th win of the season among Quad-1 and Quad-2 teams, tying the Hawkeyes for 10th most among the top 30 teams in Division I.

Iowa is 11-7 against Quad-1/2 teams, equalling the record of Marquette, which is 19th in the NET.

Iowa has seven Quad-1 wins, tied for fifth most among Division I teams.

Last week, we looked at what could be considered "bad" losses among the NCAA tournament selection committee. This week, we'll look at the good losses.

Six of Iowa's defeats are against Quadrant-1 teams. Five of the six are on the road, the other was on a neutral court.

A look at why some of these losses won't hurt the Hawkeyes much in the selection committee room:

San Diego State, 83-73, Nov. 29

• Everybody has lost to the Aztecs this season — they're 25-0 and the last remaining undefeated team in Division I.

• San Diego State is No. 1 in the NET.

• It was a 10-point loss on a neutral court.

Maryland, 82-72, Jan. 30

• The Terrapins are No. 7 in the NET.

• They're 14-0 at home this season.

Michigan, 103-91, Dec. 6

• The Wolverines are 26th in the NET.

• They've won 10 home games this season, including victories over Gonzaga, Michigan State and Creighton, three teams in the NET top 15.

•••

Dissecting the Hawkeyes' resume:

Records

Overall: 18-8

Big Ten: 9-6

Home: 12-1

Road: 4-5

Neutral: 2-2

Nonconference home: 5-1

Nonconference away: 2-0

Nonconference neutral: 2-1

Quadrant 1: 7-6 (3-1 nonconference)

Quadrant 2: 4-1 (1-1 nonconference)

Quadrant 3: 2-1 (1-0 nonconference)

Quadrant 4: 5-0 (4-0 nonconference)

The analytics

NET: 28

BPI: 27

KenPom: 21

Sagarin: 28

Average NET win: 115

Average NET loss: 49

Average opponent NET: 95 (24th best nationally)

NCAA strength of schedule: 86

NCAA nonconference strength of schedule: 193

Remaining schedule

Quadrant 1: At Michigan State (12 NET, Feb. 25), Penn State (17, Feb. 29), Ohio State (18, Feb. 20), Illinois (38, March 8)

Quadrant 2: Purdue (33, March 3)