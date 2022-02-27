Senior Night Will Be Special For McCafferys

The relationship between the coach and the player who is also his son hasn’t always been easy for Iowa’s Fran McCaffery.

But, with Senior Night coming for his son Connor in Monday’s game against Northwestern at Carver-Hawkeye Arena, McCaffery said he wouldn’t have traded these seasons for anything.

“It's been great,” McCaffery said on Sunday. “You probably expect me to say that even if it wasn't, but the reality is, it's been phenomenal. No issues at all.”

Not that they have always agreed on anything. But Connor agreed that the experience has been worth it.

“This has kind of been what I thought it would be,” said Connor, a senior guard. “I thought that we would definitely kind of butt heads a little bit at times. And I expected that coming in. I would say this year and last year we really don't get into it very much. But more so like my freshman year and sophomore year when I spoke up a little bit more, those years were a little worse.”

It might seem like Monday night will be a goodbye. But Connor still has one more year of eligibility remaining, granted by the NCAA last season during the COVID-19 pandemic. Whether he uses it, though, remains to be seen.

Connor came into the season coming off surgeries on both hips. He’s been affected by that recovery, as well as back pain early in the season and an arm injury he is dealing with now.

Connor, who is also a member of Iowa’s baseball team, hasn’t been able to do any work in that sport because of his arm injury.

“I think that decision will be down the line — it'll be dependent on his health,” Fran McCaffery said. “He hasn't been able to do anything (with baseball). Basically, he would normally be hitting throughout the winter, but because of his arm, he has been able to do that. So I don't know where that's going to end up, so he's got a lot to think about.”

“It’s going to be really special — I'll probably be emotional,” Connor said. “Definitely going to be some added motivation to the game. You know, playing possibly what will be my final game at Carver is going to be quite the night. I'm excited but I know that at some point it’s probably going to be emotional and somewhat sad.

“I've definitely dealt with some stuff, but at the end of the day, that kind of stuff, those kind of those kinds of setbacks don't outweigh the feeling of like winning on the road or getting seen your name revealed on Selection Sunday, all of those things.”

Monday’s game will also be the final home game for guard Jordan Bohannon, who is completing his sixth season with the Hawkeyes and will leave as the Big Ten’s all-time leader in 3-point goals and Iowa’s all-time leader and assists. Guard Austin Ash, who was given a scholarship for this season, also will be playing his final home game.

“We've been very close with the Bohannons and the Ash family,” Fran McCaffery said. “You know, since we got to town, I mean they kind of grew up together. Those guys played against each other, played with each other, ended up at the same place.

“So I mean, obviously, it's a little more emotional for me when your son is involved, that he's out there with his buddies.”

The emotions will be there on Monday night for the McCafferys.

“They have some of their most dear friends in that locker room,” Fran said of Connor and his other son on the team, Patrick. “There's an incredible respect there. And they've earned playing time and they've produced but we roll with it like everybody else. There's ups and downs, and they're committed to winning, they're committed to be really good and they're committed to being great teammates. And I think it's recognized by the other guys in the locker room.

“So, for me personally, to see them every day is something special, and to kind of go on this ride together, it's something I'll always cherish and it's something that I hoped would happen. And it did.”