Tony Perkins Prepared for Next Step

IOWA CITY, Iowa - It was a side of Tony Perkins that he rarely shows in public.

While his Iowa basketball teammates smiled and hugged each other after winning the 2022 Big Ten Tournament Championship in Indianapolis, Ind., the hometown kid was fighting back tears.

“I don’t really show that side a lot,” Perkins said. “It came from not being able to be in that building and play at the end of my senior season.”

Perkins was a standout guard at Lawrence North High School in Indianapolis. His team was ranked second in the state in Class 4A and won the state’s toughest sectional by knocking off Lawrence Central, Crispus Attucks and Warren Central to improve to 25-2 heading into regional play.

The Wildcats had their sights set on making the state tournament, which was to be played at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. But on March 19, 2020, the Indiana State High School Athletic Association canceled the remainder of the tournament because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“For us, we played the toughest schedule of anybody left, and beat more ranked teams than anybody left,” legendary Lawrence North Coach Jack Keefer told the Indianapolis Star. “We felt like it was ours to lose.”

Just like that, Perkins had his high school basketball career come to an end. Two seasons later he would get his chance to play at Gainbridge Fieldhouse, the home of the NBA’s Indiana Pacers. It turned out to be four games in four days, capped by a 75-66 victory over Purdue in the Big Ten title game.

Perkins had the ball and dribbled out the final seconds. Then he became a ball of emotion. He had made it to Gainbridge and left as a champion after all.

“I was thinking, “Dang, I actually accomplished it,’ ” said Perkins, who had 11 points, four assists and no turnovers in the title game. “It was on a different stage. A higher stage. And that really hit home.”

Perkins, a 6-4 junior guard, has never been shy about showing his emotions. But it’s usually with a smile, not tears. He loves to play basketball, and it shows.

“I’m serious, and I’m locked in,” Perkins said. “But I’m doing what I love, so I’m going to smile. That doesn’t mean I’m not locked in. I get a dunk, I’m going to smile. Nothing wrong with that. I’m happy. Life is good, and I’m going to smile.”

Perkins was one of the bright spots in Iowa’s 26-10 season a year ago. And his patience was rewarded.

“I was hoping my minutes would go up after the Purdue and Illinois games,” he said. “Then I got kind of down. I wasn’t feeling too good. But I knew I had to step up whether I was starting or not.”

Perkins scored 14 points in the Big Ten opener at Purdue, and 16 points against Illinois at home three days later. He continued to come off the bench over the next 12 games. And then his season had a dramatic turnaround.

Iowa was 4-6 in Big Ten play after a 90-86 double-overtime loss at Penn State on Jan. 31. Coach Fran McCaffery decided to juggle his starting lineup. He moved Jordan Bohannon from off-guard to point guard, made Perkins a starter at Bohannon’s old spot and brought Joe Toussaint off the bench. Iowa won eight of its last 10 regular-season Big Ten games after the switch, and 12 of the last 15 overall.

“We made the decision to put J-Bo back at the point, and I think that was clearly what was best for him and best for our team,” McCaffery said. “We slid Tony into that 2 spot, and he was absolutely terrific. I think he understood that we needed to make that change, and he needed to be a guy that was involved in stepping up and helping take our team to the next level, which is what he did.”

Perkins had the ball in his hands often during crunch time down the stretch last season. It didn’t come new to him.

“I didn’t play point guard in high school, but I had the ball in my hands a majority of the time,” Perkins said. “In late-game situations, clutch situations. We always made good things happen because we always won.”

He met Keefer in the fourth grade, when he first attended one of the coach’s camps. In middle school, Perkins would attend varsity practices and work out with players afterwards. He was well-versed in Keefer’s coaching philosophy by the time he put on a varsity uniform as a freshman. He was a four-year starter.

“He had as good a high school senior year as anybody I ever recruited,” McCaffery said.

Perkins had the confidence to correct his coach if he felt it was necessary. He also played with a healthy dose of toughness that has been invaluable at Iowa.

“I’d like to think that’s going to be a staple of our program,” McCaffery said. “We’re going to be tough. If you’re going to win in this league you’d better have that mindset. He’s absolutely fearless. That kid is a gamer. I’ll go to war with him any time.”

Perkins, who averaged 7.4 points, 2.4 rebounds and played 655 minutes as a sophomore, is looking to take his game to another level this season.

“I’m working on being the best two-way player I can be,” Perkins said. “I bring a lot of energy, but I can bring even more. And more toughness. Being able to score from all areas of the floor. Mid-range, layups, 3-pointers, everything. You saw my confidence at the end of the year. I’ve just got to bring more of it.”

Tony’s positive approach usually comes with a smile on his face.

“I love the role I’ve got on this team,” he said. “I want to have a bigger leadership role this year. I was the leader all my years of high school. And to be in that role now as a junior, I’m at where I want to be.”