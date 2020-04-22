Tuesday's Clicks: Hawkeyes Slip To A 4 Seed

Iowa's men's basketball team is still getting a lot of preseason attention, even with center Luka Garza's announcement that he is testing the NBA Draft process but keeping his eligibility.

The Hawkeyes slipped, though, in the mock NCAA Tournament bracket of ESPN's Joe Lunardi.

Lunardi, who had Iowa as a 3 seed in the East Regional last week, dropped the Hawkeyes to a 4 seed in the Midwest Regional this week.

The good news? The Hawkeyes would be playing in Minneapolis in the second weekend of the tournament should they advance.

The bad news? They would be in Boise, Idaho for the first weekend.

Lunardi has them playing 13th seed South Dakota State in the first round, with 5 seed Oregon and 12 seed Western Kentucky on the other side of the bracket.

Gonzaga, Villanova, Virginia and Baylor are the No. 1 seeds in Lunardi's bracket.

No Spelling Bee

We won't even have the National Spelling Bee to entertain us this year.

The event was canceled on Tuesday because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The event, for elementary and middle-school children, was canceled for the first time since World War II. It had been suspended, and there was consideration for a virtual spelling bee for the finalists, but that idea was rejected.

NFL schedule

Sports Illustrated's Conor Orr explores what the NFL schedule could look like this season as the league makes plans during the coronavirus pandemic.

The league usually releases its schedule before the draft, but has delayed it this season. A schedule is expected by early May.