TV Times for Select Iowa Basketball Games

IOWA CITY, Iowa - The University of Iowa, in conjunction with the Big Ten Conference, announced start times and television information for select men’s basketball games for the 2022-23 season.

A minimum of 28 of Iowa’s 31 regular season games have been selected to be televised. The Hawkeyes will appear on an ESPN network eight times, BTN 12 times, FS1 five times, twice on FOX and once on CBS Sports Network.

Iowa’s season opener against Bethune Cookman will tipoff at 6 p.m. on Mediacom Court at Carver-Hawkeye Arena and will be televised on ESPNU.

Games selected for over the air FOX include Iowa’s only regular season game against border rival Illinois on Saturday, Feb. 4 in Iowa City and its road contest at Ohio State on Saturday, Jan. 21.

Iowa’s Emerald Coast Classic game versus Clemson will air on CBS Sports Network on Friday, Nov. 25. The Emerald Coast Classic championship game will also be televised on CBS Sports Network, while the third-place contest will be streamed.

Iowa’s exhibition versus Truman State (Oct. 31) and regular season contests against North Carolina A&T (Nov. 11) and Eastern Illinois (Dec. 21) will be streamed on B1G+ (subscription).

Fran McCaffery, entering his 13th season as Iowa’s head coach, returns 11 players and welcomes four newcomers in 2022-23. The Hawkeyes return five of their top seven scorers from last year’s Big Ten Tournament championship team. Iowa won 26 games, second most in a single season in program history, and tied for fourth in the conference standings last season. The Hawkeyes have competed in the last three NCAA Tournaments and have been ranked in the final Associated Press Poll each of the last three years: No. 16 in 2020, No. 8 in 2021 and No. 25 in 2022.

Fans can purchase season tickets ($325-$365), at the UI Athletics Ticket Office at Carver-Hawkeye Arena, over the phone at 1-800-IA-HAWKS, or online at hawkeyesports.com/tickets. Fight For Iowa mobile pass tickets ($199) will go on sale late September. Single game tickets will go on sale in early October.