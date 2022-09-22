Skip to main content
TV Times for Select Iowa Basketball Games

Iowa's mascot Herky gets the crowd going before a game against Alabama State on Nov. 18, 2021 at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. (Rob Howe/HawkeyeNation.com)

TV Times for Select Iowa Basketball Games

CBS, ESPN, FOX, BTN All Broadcasting Hawkeye Contests in '22-23

IOWA CITY, Iowa - The University of Iowa, in conjunction with the Big Ten Conference, announced start times and television information for select men’s basketball games for the 2022-23 season.

A minimum of 28 of Iowa’s 31 regular season games have been selected to be televised. The Hawkeyes will appear on an ESPN network eight times, BTN 12 times, FS1 five times, twice on FOX and once on CBS Sports Network.

Iowa’s season opener against Bethune Cookman will tipoff at 6 p.m. on Mediacom Court at Carver-Hawkeye Arena and will be televised on ESPNU.

Games selected for over the air FOX include Iowa’s only regular season game against border rival Illinois on Saturday, Feb. 4 in Iowa City and its road contest at Ohio State on Saturday, Jan. 21.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Iowa’s Emerald Coast Classic game versus Clemson will air on CBS Sports Network on Friday, Nov. 25. The Emerald Coast Classic championship game will also be televised on CBS Sports Network, while the third-place contest will be streamed.

Iowa’s exhibition versus Truman State (Oct. 31) and regular season contests against North Carolina A&T (Nov. 11) and Eastern Illinois (Dec. 21) will be streamed on B1G+ (subscription).

Fran McCaffery, entering his 13th season as Iowa’s head coach, returns 11 players and welcomes four newcomers in 2022-23. The Hawkeyes return five of their top seven scorers from last year’s Big Ten Tournament championship team. Iowa won 26 games, second most in a single season in program history, and tied for fourth in the conference standings last season. The Hawkeyes have competed in the last three NCAA Tournaments and have been ranked in the final Associated Press Poll each of the last three years: No. 16 in 2020, No. 8 in 2021 and No. 25 in 2022.

Fans can purchase season tickets ($325-$365), at the UI Athletics Ticket Office at Carver-Hawkeye Arena, over the phone at 1-800-IA-HAWKS, or online at hawkeyesports.com/tickets. Fight For Iowa mobile pass tickets ($199) will go on sale late September. Single game tickets will go on sale in early October.

In This Article (1)

Iowa Hawkeyes
Iowa Hawkeyes

Kirk Ferentz
Football

Iowa Coach Kirk Ferentz Readies for 33rd B1G Opener

By Rick Brown
Mason Richman
Football

Iowa's Young O-Line Takes Advantage of Delays

By Rick Brown
LeVar Woods
Football

HN TV: Levar Woods Press Conference 9-21-22

By Iowa Sports Information
Caitlin Clark
Football

18 Iowa Women's Basketball Televised in '22-23

By Iowa Sports Information
Aron Cruickshank
Football

Preview, Prediction: Iowa-Rutgers Football

By Rob Howe
Tory Taylor
Football

Iowa-Rutgers Could Be Puntapalooza

By Rick Brown
Kaevon Merriweather
Football

Iowa Football Notebook: Hawkeyes Catching Up After Long Saturday Night

By John Bohnenkamp
Aron Cruickshank
Podcast

Opposition Research Podcast - Rutgers

By Andrew Downs