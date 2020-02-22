Weekend Bracketology: Meet Them In St. Louis?

Iowa's 85-76 win over Ohio State on Thursday night moved the Hawkeyes' record over Quadrant 1 teams in the NCAA's NET to 8-6.

It also changed some NCAA tournament bracket predictions to move the Hawkeyes closer to home for the opening weekend of the tournament.

Five bracket predictions released on Friday had the Hawkeyes playing in St. Louis as a 6 seed.

A look at some of the predictions:

• Joe Lunardi, ESPN: 6 seed, South Region, vs. USC in St. Louis.

• Jerry Palm, CBS Sports: 5 seed, South Region, vs. Liberty in Spokane.

• NBC Sports: 6 seed, West Region, vs. Utah State or USC in St. Louis

• Mike DeCourcy, FOX: 5 seed, Midwest Region, vs. North Carolina State or Mississippi State in Albany

• Andy Katz, NCAA.com: 6 seed, Midwest Region, vs. Wichita State in St. Louis.

• The Athletic: 6 seed, South Region, vs. Arizona State in St. Louis

• Jim Root, Sports Illustrated: 6 seed, South Region, vs. Virginia

• Ky McKeon, Sports Illustrated: 6 seed, South Region, vs Oklahoma or North Carolina State

• Bracket Matrix: 6 seed

• Shelby's BracketWAG: 5 seed, East Region, vs. Stephen F. Austin

Some resumé facts heading into the weekend:

• Iowa's NET stayed at 27 after Thursday's win.

• Among the rest of the Division I teams, the only schools with more Quad-1 wins are Baylor (2 NET, 10-0), Kansas (4 NET, 10-3) and Seton Hall (16 NET, 9-6). Other teams with eight wins are West Virginia (10 NET, 8-6) and Butler (17 NET, 8-6).

• Iowa's average opponent NET is 95, which ranks 24th nationally.

• Iowa's adjusted defense ranking in KenPom.com is 97th. The Hawkeyes held Ohio State to 30 percent 3-point shooting — the Buckeyes lead the Big Ten in 3-point shooting at 37.8 percent. Coach Fran McCaffery talked about the Hawkeyes' defense after the game:

• Three of Iowa's last four games are Quad-1 games — at Michigan State (13 NET) on Tuesday, at home against Penn State (25) next Saturday and at Illinois (33 NET) on March 8. The March 3 regular-season home finale against Purdue (32) is currently a Quad-2, but if the Boilermakers' NET improves to 30 or above, it will be a Quad-1 game.