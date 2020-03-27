Weekend Hot Clicks: Doyle Is Part Of WNBA Mock Draft

Kathleen Doyle's Iowa basketball career might have come to an end, but the guard still has a professional future.

One WNBA mock draft has her going in the second round.

The website BBAll Index has Doyle being selection by the Los Angeles Sparks.

"Kathleen Doyle played her way up as one of the top point guards in the country and strong likelihood she goes earlier in the draft," the analysis said. "Doyle brings a solid option and competition for the PG spot in training camp, she’s tough, knows how to distribute and score the ball. Her numbers have improved steadily every year, especially in her senior campaign. She is as solid and well-rounded point guard as any in this draft. A steal for LA this late in the game."

Doyle was the Big Ten's player of the year, and a third-team All-American by the Associated Press and the United States Basketball Writers Association.

Hawkeyes in Elite Eight (simulation)

Iowa is still alive in at least one NCAA men's basketball tournament simulation, one step from the Final Four.

The Twitter account @NCAAsim2020 has Iowa, the 6 seed in the Midwest Regional, playing top seed Kansas in the regional final. The Hawkeyes have already knocked off Duke and Kentucky to get to this point.

Epenesa interest?

Sports Illustrated continues with its NFL draft previews by division. In the NFC West, the Seattle Seahawks may be a landing spot for Iowa's A.J. Epenesa.

"John Schneider, of course, trades down every year, but if they stay at 27 there’s a good chance one of the edge rushers, Penn State’s Yetur Gross-Matos or Iowa’s A.J. Epenesa, will be on the board," SI's Gary Gramling wrote. "Neither is a true edge burner, but Gross-Matos is excellent on twists and stunts and Epenesa can reduce inside on passing downs."

The impact on women's sports

The concerns over the COVID-19 coronavirus have led to cancellations and postponements around sports.

The NWSL was supposed to kick off their season with a nationally televised game on CBS; a showdown between USWNT teammates Megan Rapinoe and Rose Lavelle. Then the coronavirus pandemic struck, canceling the game and delaying the season.

The cancellations of games and delays of seasons are not only affecting men's sports, but women's sports and in a way that might be more difficult to bounce back from. SI's Jenny Vrentas shares her thoughts on the global pandemic affecting the world of women's sports.