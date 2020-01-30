HawkeyeMaven
Wisconsin's Davison Suspended For Incident In Loss To Hawkeyes

Wisconsin's Brad Davison (34) was suspended by the Big Ten for one game after his flagrant foul in Monday's loss to Iowa. (Mary Langenfeld/USA Today Sports)

John Bohnenkamp

Wisconsin guard Brad Davison was suspended one game by the Big Ten for violating the conference's sportsmanship policy in Monday's game against Iowa.

Davison was called for a flagrant 1 foul against Iowa's Connor McCaffery with 32 seconds left in the 68-62 loss to the Hawkeyes.

Davison, who also received a public reprimand, is ineligible to play in Wisconsin's game against Michigan State on Saturday.

“We expect all of our student-athletes to compete and play hard; however, they must always do so in a civil manner that is consistent with the rules of the game and in the spirit of good sportsmanship," said Big Ten Commissioner Kevin Warren. “We will not tolerate behavior that compromises the health and safety of our student-athletes or crosses the line of aggressive, competitive play, especially when a pattern of similar behavior has been previously established.”

Big Ten Conference Agreement 10.01 states in part that “The Big Ten Conference expects all contests involving a member institution to be conducted without compromise to any fundamental element of sportsmanship. Such fundamental elements include integrity of the competition, civility toward all, and respect, particularly toward opponents and officials.”

Davison was called for the flagrant foul after hooking the leg of McCaffery as he went around McCaffery's screen attempt. McCaffery went down on the play as Iowa's Joe Wieskamp scored on a layup.

Wisconsin called a timeout, down 62-59, when the play was reviewed by officials Bo Boroski, Larry Scirotto and Brian Dorsey.

"I've seen a little small computer screen clip of it," Wisconsin coach Greg Gard said after the game. "Apparently he wrapped his arm around the leg of the screener as he came around it. So, that's how it was explained to me by the official.

"I wasn't given a long explanation of it, other than they had a flagrant foul there they had missed. They went back and looked at it."

"He grabbed me where ... you don't want to be grabbed at," McCaffery said.

Iowa was leading 62-59 at the time. McCaffery hit one of two free throws, then the Hawkeyes got the ball. Center Luka Garza was fouled after the inbounds play, and also hit one of two free throws.

