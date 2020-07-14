20 Hawkeyes For 2020: Tyrone Tracy Jr.

Tyrone Tracy Jr., approached every football game the same way last season.

More than once, the Iowa wide receiver said he wanted to be "electric."

The 2019 season was full of Tracy's electricity.

Tracy played in all 13 games last season, starting eight after Brandon Smith went out with an ankle injury.

Tracy had just one catch in four games as a true freshman in 2018. But he stepped up on a crowded depth chart last season.

Tracy had back-to-back games with a career-high six receptions in home wins over Minnesota and Illinois in November. Those games came after he had five catches for a career-high 130 yards in a loss at Wisconsin, in a game when he had a 75-yard touchdown reception in the closing minutes that gave the Hawkeyes a chance to tie the game.

Tracy's speed gave Iowa another deep threat to go with Smith and Ihmir Smith-Marsette.

When Smith went out with his ankle injury against Purdue, Tracy moved into the starting lineup the following week in the road game against Northwestern. Tracy had two catches for 88 yards in that game, but one of those was a 50-yard catch-and-run for a touchdown.

In Iowa's next game, he had five catches for 130 yards in the 24-22 loss at Wisconsin. Tracy followed that with his games against Minnesota and Illinois.

He closed the season with a 23-yard touchdown run in Iowa's Holiday Bowl win over USC.

All of Iowa's key wide receivers are back for this season. In a position group full of options, Tracy has learned to stand out.