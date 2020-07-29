20 Hawkeyes For 2020: Daviyon Nixon

There is no question Daviyon Nixon will be a crucial part of Iowa's defensive line this season.

The 6-foot-3, 305-pound defensive tackle was impressive last season. He played in all 13 games, with one start.

Nixon finished the season with 29 tackles — 19 solos and 10 assists, with 5 1/2 tackles for loss and three sacks. He was strong in the middle of Iowa's line, finishing with five quarterback pressures and one pass break-up.

Nixon had a career-high seven tackles in Iowa's win over Middle Tennessee State in September, but maybe his best game was against Northwestern, when he had two sacks and a pass break-up in Iowa's 20-0 win on a day when the Hawkeyes allowed just 60 rushing yards.

Iowa's defensive front will miss Cedrick Lattimore and Brady Reiff. Nixon showed last season he can handle the workload after taking the 2018 season as a redshirt year.

It's a defensive line in flux, and Nixon is going to be counted on early to be a big part of what defensive coordinator Phil Parker wants to do up front.