SI.com
HawkeyeMaven
HomeFootballBasketballWrestlingSpring Sports
Search

Barta: 'We Had To Cut Sports'

John Bohnenkamp

There was "no good answer," Gary Barta said, to the question of how the four programs cut from Iowa’s athletic department were chosen.

Barta, Iowa’s athletics director, announced on Friday that men’s gymnastics, men’s tennis, and men’s and women’s swimming and diving, were cut because of the economic problems caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The decisions, he said, were based on how the department could move forward after a $100 million loss in revenue caused by the pandemic.

“You can start to go down all these different roads. In the end, whatever I came up with, whatever we came up with, you could make the case that we shouldn’t have cut this one, or we should have cut that one instead,” Barta said during a Monday video conference. “We ended up cutting the sports we felt were going to best position us to come out of this pandemic once it’s all over.”

The August 11 decision by the Big Ten to not have a fall football season because of medical concerns related to the COVID-19 virus set in motion the decisions made at Iowa, including the need to borrow approximately $75 million to offset the financial losses.

“It was 100 percent determined and driven by (the financial fallout of) COVID-19,” Barta said. “Were it not for that, we wouldn’t have been dropping those four sports. August 11 was a memorable day. From that point forward, we started to put a plan in action.

“We had to cut sports, and we had to get to the decision of which ones, which has been a challenge.”

Barta said there are no plans to cut additional sports.

“We think this is the last we’ll have to do that,” he said.

Athletes within the four programs will have their scholarships honored should they wish to stay at the university, and coaches’ contracts will be honored as well.

Barta met with the athletes and coaches on Friday morning, saying of the day it was, “maybe, if not the most difficult day, one of the most difficult days of my career.”

Asked if there would be a possibility of restoring the sports in the future, Barta said, “That’s a question we thought about. I don’t want to create any false hope. The decision to cut these sports is final. And what I mean by that is, the hole that’s been dug by our current financial situation is very, very deep. We do have a plan forward, but we’re not going to flip a switch overnight. Paying back $75 million, we have a plan for. But it’s going to take quite a while.

“If I look nationally, and historically, when sports have been dropped, there’s a few exceptions where those sports have been brought back. But in most cases, once a sport is dropped, it’s not likely it’s going to come back.”

Iowa’s athletic department has been self-sustaining since 2007.

“We had a very foundationally strong financial model,” Barta said. “We had been funding great facilities. We were competitive in salary, and competitive in terms of operation budgets.

“Now, for the first time, across the country, not just at Iowa, that funding model is in serious jeopardy.”

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Jackson, Linderbaum Among Top 100 Draft Board

Iowa offensive linemen are on CBS Sports' list.

John Bohnenkamp

What Might Have Been: Hawkeyes Ranked In AP Top 25

Iowa comes in at No. 24 in preseason poll, despite no fall season in the Big Ten.

John Bohnenkamp

A Cruel Summer For Iowa Athletics

Some of it had to do with the coronavirus, a lot of it had to do with internal problems. But did anyone learn from it?

John Bohnenkamp

Iowa Cuts Four Sports

Men's gymnastics, men's tennis, swimming and diving are eliminated.

John Bohnenkamp

by

RobKong

With No Big Ten Season, Who Should Iowa Fans Follow?

ESPN's suggestion: How about Auburn?

John Bohnenkamp

Four Hawkeyes Make PFF All-Big Ten First Team

Duncan, Smith-Marsette, Heflin and Linderbaum honored.

John Bohnenkamp

Former Hawkeye Martin Transferring To Nebraska

The wide receiver will play for his third program in three years.

Adam Hensley

Iowa's Football Parents Head To Chicago

They are meeting with others from around the Big Ten on Friday in an attempt to talk with commissioner Kevin Warren and get some answers.

Adam Hensley

Smith-Marsette Named Second-Team All-American By USA Today

Iowa senior honored as a kick returner.

John Bohnenkamp

Four Hawkeyes Honored On Senior Bowl Top 250

Duncan, Cronk, Jackson and Smith-Marsette honored.

John Bohnenkamp