Report: Big Ten Considering 10-Game Conference-Only Season

The Big Ten is considering a 10-game conference-only schedule for the 2020 football season, according to a report on Wednesday.

Tom Dienhart of GoldandBlack.com reported that a Power 5 coach said a decision could be coming in the next "8 to 10 days."

Dienhart wrote:

“Yes, it hasn’t been officially decided,” said a Power 5 head coach. “We have a big meeting tomorrow (Thursday, July 9). But, yeah, it just seems to me that probably in the last week and a half, I could just kind of tell from the tone of our leadership that that's the direction that they want it to go and felt most comfortable going. Nothing has been decided. Nothing's official. But I would be surprised if it's not that.”

Dienhart wrote the schedule would be played over a time frame of 13-14 weeks.

“They're just trying to create flexibility if a team gets a bunch of cases and they can't play one week," said the source. "They want flexibility. Control and flexibility are key. Give yourself maybe two or three weeks of flexibility with 10 games over 13, 14 weeks. … that gives you flexibility to maneuver games around if a team can't play because they get too many cases.”

The report comes on a day of ominous news from around college football as teams try to prepare for the upcoming season during the COVID-19 pandemic.

• Ohio State announced it was pausing its voluntary workouts for football, men's and women's basketball, field hockey, men's and women's soccer, and women's volleyball.

The pause came after COVID-19 testing of athletes.

• North Carolina announced it suspended voluntary workouts because 37 athletes had tested positive among 429 coronavirus tests.

The school did not break down the number of positive cases by team.

• The Ivy League announced that fall sports will be postponed, with the possibility of football being played in the spring.

No athletic events will be played in the conference until after Jan. 1, 2021.