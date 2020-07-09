HawkeyeMaven
Top Stories
Football
Basketball
Wrestling

Big Ten Will Have Conference-Only Schedule For Fall Sports

John Bohnenkamp

The Big Ten announced on Thursday it will be going to a conference-only schedule for its fall sports if those seasons are allowed to go on as planned.

The decision comes as conferences around the nation have tried to decide what to do with the fall seasons as the COVID-19 pandemic continues.

The move affects football, men’s and women’s cross country, field hockey, men’s and women’s soccer, and women’s volleyball.

The Big Ten said that by limiting itself to league games only, "the Conference will have the greatest flexibility to adjust its own operations throughout the season and make quick decisions in real-time based on the most current evolving medical advice and the fluid nature of the pandemic."

“We fully support the actions being taken by the Big Ten Conference, knowing that the health, safety, and wellness of our student-athletes, coaches, and staff is the top priority," Iowa athletics director Gary Barta said in a statement. "The past few months have entailed numerous conversations between my conference colleagues, Commissioner Warren and our Big Ten presidents, as we have worked to navigate the challenges associated with this pandemic.

"The uncertainties have been difficult on our student-athletes and coaches and I appreciate their continued understanding of the situation. I am grateful for our fans who are also waiting for direction. While many uncertainties still exist, today’s decision will provide the greatest amount of flexibility as we move forward.”

The Big Ten also announced that summer athletic activities will continue to be voluntary in all sports that are allowed to have workouts.

Also, athletes who choose not to participate for their teams at any time during the summer or during the 2020-21 academic year due to concerns about the COVID-19 virus "will continue to have their scholarship honored by their institution and will remain in good standing with their team."

Details on how many games and events will be held in each sport have not been determined, the Big Ten said. Sports Illustrated reported that the football schedule would be 10 games.

That would be somewhat good news for Iowa, which had just four conference home games this season and would be losing all three of its nonconference home games.

The loss of nonconference games means a one-season pause in Iowa's rivalry series with Iowa State. The two teams have played in every season since 1977.

Iowa was scheduled to open the football season on Sept. 5 at home against Northern Iowa. The Iowa-Iowa State game was set for Sept. 12, with the final nonconference game against Northern Illinois scheduled for Sept. 26.

The Big Ten also said in its statement that it is working with its Task Force for Emerging Infectious Diseases and the Sports Medicine Committee to finalize conference-wide protocols.

"As we continue to focus on how to play this season in a safe and responsible way, based on the best advice of medical experts, we are also prepared not to play in order to ensure the health, safety and wellness of our student-athletes should the circumstances so dictate," the conference said in its statement.

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

For The Big Ten, At Least It's A Plan

Conference-only schedule is the best idea for the fall, but anything could derail it.

John Bohnenkamp

A Spring College Football Season? Bring A Blanket To Kinnick

Many options are still on the table for the 2020 (or 2021?) season.

John Bohnenkamp

How Faith Plays A Role in Jeremiah Pittman's Life On And Off The Field

The 2021 Iowa football commit and son of a pastor says faith plays a major part in his life.

Adam Hensley

20 Hawkeyes For 2020: Coy Cronk

Transfer from Indiana will give Iowa another experienced offensive tackle.

John Bohnenkamp

by

RobertMac

Report: Big Ten Considering 10-Game Conference-Only Season

League pondering options for 2020 college football schedule.

John Bohnenkamp

20 Hawkeyes For 2020: Ihmir Smith-Marsette

Wide receiver solidified his resumé as a playmaker in 2019.

John Bohnenkamp

20 Hawkeyes For 2020: Keith Duncan

Kicker is coming off a record-setting season.

John Bohnenkamp

'Scared To Death': How Former Iowa Coaches Deal With The Unknowns

Lansing, Lickliter try to build for new season without knowing what will happen because of the pandemic.

John Bohnenkamp

by

RobertMac

Could College Basketball Season Open Sooner?

NCAA executive asks conferences to consider an earlier start to the 2020-21 season because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

John Bohnenkamp

by

RobertMac

Nunge Expects To Be Ready For Season

Torn ACL ended his 2019-20 year, but Iowa junior is preparing to be back on the court.

Robert Read