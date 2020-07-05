HawkeyeMaven
Class Of 2021 Breakdown: Brody Brecht

John Bohnenkamp

A breakdown of wide receiver Brody Brecht, a verbal commitment to Iowa's 2021 football recruiting class.

Personal

Height — 6-4

Weight — 200 pounds

Hometown — Ankeny, Iowa (Ankeny High School)

Other offers — Iowa State, Kansas, Kansas State, Nebraska, William & Mary

Rankings

Rivals — 3 stars (86 position, 8 state)

247 Sports — 3 stars (628 national, 102 position, 10 state)

ESPN — 3 stars (165 position, 15 state)

Analysis

Brecht's commitment gives the Hawkeyes a dynamic weapon in the passing game.

Brecht has great speed for being 6-foot-4 He clocked a 4.45 40-yard dash on April 26. He's long and has a great stride in the secondary, doing most of his damage as he breaks away from corners further in his routes. He's a handful to keep up with in the secondary. Brecht is solid in the catch-and-run game, too, making defenders miss with his speed.

Brecht's size works to his advantage, too. He's well-equipped for jump balls. He's got long arms and solid hands, giving defense fits if they can even keep up with him. He's great in broken-play scenarios, where the quarterback heaves up a ball that only Brecht can get. Think Brandon Smith when you watch Brecht play.

Analysis by Adam Hensley

