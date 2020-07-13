Class Of 2021 Breakdown: Jaden Harrell
John Bohnenkamp
A look at outside linebacker Jaden Harrell, a commitment to Iowa's 2021 recruiting class.
Personal
Height — 6-2
Weight — 220
Hometown — Urbandale, Iowa (Urbandale High School)
Other offer — Nebraska
Rankings
Rivals — 3 stars (24 position, 4 state)
247 Sports — 3 stars (531 national, 21 position, 8 state)
ESPN — 3 stars (26 position, 7 state)
Analysis
Harrell has good closing speed and can recognize a play quickly as it unfolds, maintaining solid eyes in the backfield. His game is mature; it’s a blend of patience with quality pursuit instincts. He’s excellent in Urbandale’s second line of defense and takes great angles to the ball carrier.
Harrell had interest from Iowa State, Kansas State, and North Dakota State, according to 247 Sports. He had an offer from Nebraska.
Analysis by Adam Hensley