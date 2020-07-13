HawkeyeMaven
Class Of 2021 Breakdown: Jaden Harrell

John Bohnenkamp

A look at outside linebacker Jaden Harrell, a commitment to Iowa's 2021 recruiting class.

Personal

Height — 6-2

Weight — 220

Hometown — Urbandale, Iowa (Urbandale High School)

Other offer — Nebraska

Rankings

Rivals — 3 stars (24 position, 4 state)

247 Sports — 3 stars (531 national, 21 position, 8 state)

ESPN — 3 stars (26 position, 7 state)

USATSI_11336026_168388468_lowres
Urbandale's Jaden Harrell tries to bring down West Des Moines Valley's Creighton Mitchell in a 2018 game. (Merle Laswell/Des Moines Register-Imagn Content Services)

Analysis

Harrell has good closing speed and can recognize a play quickly as it unfolds, maintaining solid eyes in the backfield. His game is mature; it’s a blend of patience with quality pursuit instincts. He’s excellent in Urbandale’s second line of defense and takes great angles to the ball carrier.

Harrell had interest from Iowa State, Kansas State, and North Dakota State, according to 247 Sports. He had an offer from Nebraska.

Analysis by Adam Hensley

