Class Of 2021 Breakdown: Griffin Liddle

John Bohnenkamp

A breakdown of defensive tackle Griffin Liddle, a commitment to Iowa's 2021 recruiting class.

Personal

Height — 6-3

Weight — 275 pounds

Hometown — Bettendorf, Iowa (Bettendorf High School)

Other offers — Army, Iowa State, Michigan State, Minnesota, Nebraska

Rankings

Rivals — 3 stars (27 position, 6 state)

247 Sports — 3 stars (478 national, 30 position, 5 state)

ESPN — 3 stars (43 position, 6 state)

Analysis

Liddle has great hands and can shed blockers with ease. His wrestling background is evident in the tape on the field. Liddle is relentless and gets to the quarterback with quick bursts. He’s got a great swim tactic when shedding blockers. Liddle has solid size, coming in at 6-foot-3 and 275 pounds.

Liddle had 49 tackles last season, including nine for loss, as he was named to the Des Moines Register's All-Iowa football team.

Analysis by Adam Hensley

