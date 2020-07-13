Class Of 2021 Breakdown: Justice Sullivan

A look at outside linebacker Justice Sullivan, a commitment to Iowa's 2021 recruiting class.

Personal

Height — 6-2

Weight — 225

Hometown — Eden Prairie, Minn. (Eden Prairie HS)

Other offers — Minnesota, Nebraska

Rankings

Rivals — 4 stars (14 position, 1 state)

247 Sports — 4 stars (266 national, 21 position, 2 state)

ESPN — 4 stars (259 national, 24 position, 2 state)

Analysis

Quickness is the name of Sullivan’s game. He’s twitchy off the edge and often gets a step or two ahead of his blocker within a second of the ball being snapped. Even when his blocker gets ahold of him, Sullivan does a solid job sticking with the play. He’s resilient.

Playing on the edge, Sullivan can either line up in a three-point stance as a down lineman or can move out even more to a linebacker spot. Consider his versatility a huge plus. Defensive coordinator Phil Parker will have plenty of spots for Sullivan.

Analysis by Adam Hensley