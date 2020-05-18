Class Of 2021: David Davidkov
John Bohnenkamp
Breaking down Iowa's football verbal commitments for the 2021 recruiting class.
David Davidkov
Personal
Height, weight — 6-6, 290
Hometown — Winnetka, Ill.
High School — New Trier
Position — Offensive tackle
Overall rankings
Rivals — 194, 4 stars
ESPN — 241, 4 stars
247 Sports — 138, 4 stars
National position rankings
Rivals — 23rd
ESPN — 22nd
247 Sports — 17th
State rankings
Rivals — 3rd
ESPN — 3rd
247 Sports — 2nd
The breakdown
Davidkov is at his best in the run game. He’s a relentless finisher that doesn’t stop driving his defender backward. He’s got great footwork. Davidkov is versatile as well, playing both tackle positions. At 6’6” and 295 pounds, he boasts great size, giving the Iowa coaching staff a fantastic foundation.
Davidkov held offers from Ohio State, Michigan, Wisconsin, LSU, Michigan State, Iowa State, Nebraska, Penn State, and Oregon, among others, according to 247 Sports. As of now, he’s the top recruit in Iowa’s 2021 class. He’s a massive get for Kirk Ferentz, standing as yet another blocker looking to add to Iowa’s lineman lineage.
What to expect
Ferentz doesn't have a problem with playing true freshmen on the offensive line — see Wirfs, Tristan — if they're ready to play.
Davidkov is a highly-touted offensive lineman who already has the size to play at the college level. One more season of dominating at the high school level will only help him.
He's probably not in the lineup for the 2021 opening game, but he might just be a factor before the season ends.