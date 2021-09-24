Condon: Best Bets for Week 4

Back on the winning track after we took home a 3-2 record last week. The good? Sniffing out the Fresno upset of UCLA. The bad? Thinking the Georgia Southern triple option would be a problem for the Arkansas defense. Let's do this.

Notre Dame (+5.5) vs. Wisconsin @ Soldier Field, 11:00 am FOX

Notre Dame remains undefeated as they ran past a banged up Purdue team last week while Wisconsin was on a bye. The Irish have allowed 14 sacks, tied for the 2nd most in the country and is 73rd in rush defense. ND is struggling to block and not very good up front defensively. Not a good recipe against the Badgers.

The Pick: Wisconsin (-5.5)

Kent State (+14.5) @ Maryland, 2:30 pm BTN

An intriguing match up for Hawkeye fans to keep an eye on with the Terps on tap next Friday. The Maryland offense has been efficient throughout the season, but the offense line struggled to protect Taulia Tagovailoa last week against the Illini. Kent State showed last week and in the opener vs. Texas A&M is at least competent. It's also a look ahead spot for the Terrapins with Iowa coming in next week. Let's grab some points.

The Pick: Kent State (+14.5)

Nebraska (+5) @ Michigan State, 6:00 pm FS1

Michigan State has looked as good as anybody in the Big Ten through the opening 3 weeks. Kenneth Walker has been a revelation at the running back spot for Sparty after transferring in from Wake Forest. He leads the country in missed tackles forced from PFF. But Nebraska has shown they are better than what we saw in Week 1. They have a defense and Martinez can keep them in games. Something smells fishy here with the spread. We're fading the public.

The Pick: Nebraska (+5)

Texas A&M (-5) vs. Arkansas @ AT&T Stadium, 2:30 CBS

Both of these teams are built with defense. Last year, this game was a shoot out with Texas A&M bringing home the win 42-31. I just can't see it happening here. A&M has struggled to move the ball without their starter. Arkansas wants to grind things out offensively and keep things simple for KJ Jefferson. I'm seeing a slugfest.

The Pick: Under (48)

Missouri (-1.5) @ Boston College, 11:00 am ESPN2

Boston College has jumped out to a 3-0 start to the season and looked poised to make a decent run in the ACC Atlantic. But now, Phil Jurkovec is out and possilbly for the year. Dennis Grosel struggled last week, going 5-13 for 34 yards with a pick at QB. Mizzou can score. Even on the road, they're the better side.

The Pick: Mizzou (-1.5)

Last Week (3-2) Overall Season (5-5)