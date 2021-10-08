Condon: Best Bets for Week 3

Believe it or not, there are other games outside of Iowa City this weekend. While we're all enjoying the pomp and circumstance in Iowa City, let's try to make some money.

Temple (+30) @ Cincinnati, 6:00 Friday ESPN

Cincinnati is coming off their biggest win in program history after the road win at Notre Dame. The defensive front is legit and and Desmond Ridder has been outstanding again this season. Temple took a huge step forward last week with a win against Memphis. Former Georgia quarterback D'Wan Mathis has grown for the Owls and threw for 322 yards and 3 touchdowns last week. More than anything, I see a letdown from Cincy. They'll grind out a victory, but we'll fly with the Owls.

The Pick: Temple (+30)

Michigan State (-5.5) @ Rutgers, 11:00 am BTN

Rutgers got thrown to the wolves last week as Ohio State finally looked like the Buckeyes that we expected. The gauntlet of Michigan/Ohio State/Michigan State continues this week with Sparty. Mel Tucker's squad has been a big surprise this season and the main reason has been the emergence of Wake Forest transfer Kenneth Walker (680 yards, 8 TD). Something just stinks with this line. When it stinks, go with the guys from Jersey.

The Pick: Rutgers (+5.5)

Wake Forest (-6.5) @ Syracuse, 2:30 ESPN2

Another surprise is the undefeated Demon Deacons. Syracuse just lost to previously winless Florida State. Uh oh. Garrett Shrader has brought a dual threat to the QB spot for the Orange. Dual threat quarterback Malik Cunningham gave Wake trouble last week with 2 touchdowns in and air and 2 on the ground. Dreams go to die in the Carrier Dome.

The Pick: Syracuse (+6.5)

Texas-San Antonio (+3.5) @ Western Kentucky, 6:00 Stadium

What will it take for the Roadrunners from UTSA to get ranked? Probably a road win at Western. After back to back games against Big Ten teams, the Hilltoppers look to get right back in conference. Bailey Zappe is excellent at quarterback for WKU & they throw the ball all over the field. UTSA has one of the best Rush defenses in college football and are solid overall. Beep, beep.

The Pick: UTSA (+3.5)

Michigan (-3.5) @ Nebraska, 6:30 ABC

For the first time this season, Michigan wasn't able to run the ball effectively but found a way to blow out Wisconsin. That's a Badgers problem more than a look that the Wolverines have turned the corner. Nebraska put it all together against a bad Northwestern team. The Cornhuskers defense is legit. And after the debacle in August against Illinois, they've covered 5 straight. The streak continues.

The Pick: Nebraska (+3.5)

Last Week (3-2) Season Record (8-7)