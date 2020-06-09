Dillon Doyle Enters Transfer Portal

Iowa sophomore linebacker Dillon Doyle announced on Twitter that he was entering his name in the NCAA's transfer portal.

Doyle is the son of football strength and conditioning coach Chris Doyle, who is on administrative leave as an independent review is conducted into allegations that he made racist comments to former players.

Chris Doyle denied the allegations in a statement released Sunday night.

Doyle, an academic All-Big Ten selection last season, played in all 13 games, with three starts, last season, finishing with 23 tackles. He played in four games in 2018, mostly on special teams, with two tackles.

Doyle had a career-high seven tackles in back-to-back games against Northwestern and Wisconsin last season.

"I'd like to take the time to thank Iowa Football for my time in the program," Doyle said in a statement. "Growing up in Iowa City, it has always been my dream to wear the Tiger Hawk, and I have taken great pride in representing the state of Iowa for the last two seasons. The relationships I've formed through this program will last forever, and I'm so incredibly grateful for each of the people I've met during my time here. I'd like to thank my teammates and other members of the community for the overwhelming amount of support I've received the last few days.

"With that being said, I'm announcing that I'll be moving on to the next step of my career and entering the transfer portal. I am excited to join a new football team and give my all to helping them on their path to a championship."

Iowa coach Kirk Ferentz said on Sunday night that he had been in touch with Chris Doyle since the allegations came out on social media over the weekend.

"I'm worried about everybody involved in our program," Ferentz said. "His well-being, his family's well-being. You can only imagine the impact it has on everybody what's going on right now."