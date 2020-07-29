HawkeyeMaven
Dillon Doyle Will Be Able To Play Immediately At Baylor

Former Iowa linebacker Dillon Doyle, who transferred to Baylor in June, will be eligible to play this season. (Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen)

John Bohnenkamp

Former Iowa linebacker Dillon Doyle, who transferred to Baylor earlier this summer, has been granted a waiver from the NCAA and will be able to play this season.

Doyle, expected to be a key part of Iowa's defense this season, announced his transfer in June. His father, Chris, was Iowa's strength and conditioning coach and was mentioned repeatedly in allegations of racial disparities within the football program in early June.

Chris Doyle reached a separation agreement with the university and is no longer with the program.

Doyle, an academic All-Big Ten selection last season, played in all 13 games, with three starts, last season, finishing with 23 tackles. He played in four games in 2018, mostly on special teams, with two tackles.

Doyle had a career-high seven tackles in back-to-back games against Northwestern and Wisconsin last season.

"I'd like to take the time to thank Iowa Football for my time in the program," Doyle said in a statement after his transfer. "Growing up in Iowa City, it has always been my dream to wear the Tiger Hawk, and I have taken great pride in representing the state of Iowa for the last two seasons. The relationships I've formed through this program will last forever, and I'm so incredibly grateful for each of the people I've met during my time here. I'd like to thank my teammates and other members of the community for the overwhelming amount of support I've received the last few days.

"With that being said, I'm announcing that I'll be moving on to the next step of my career and entering the transfer portal. I am excited to join a new football team and give my all to helping them on their path to a championship."

Comments

Football

