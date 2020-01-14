Epenesa Enters NFL Draft

Iowa defensive end A.J. Epenesa announced on Tuesday he would skip his senior season and enter the NFL draft.

Epenesa made the announcement on social media.

Epenesa is ranked 31st among NFL draft prospects on ESPN.com.

Epenesa had 49 tackles this season, including 32 solos. He had a team-high 11 1/2 sacks and 14 1/2 tackles for loss, a year after he led the Big Ten with 10 1/2 sacks.

Eight of Epenesa's sacks this season came in the final four games, all Iowa wins, a dominating stretch for the 6-foot-6, 280-pounder from Glen Carbon, Ill. He was the defensive MVP in the Holiday Bowl, a 49-24 win over USC.

Epenesa was a first-team All-Big Ten selection this season. He was an All-American selection by the Walter Camp Foundation, the American Football Coaches Association and the Associated Press.

Epenesa was eased into his job the first two seasons because of the Hawkeyes' depth on the defensive line. He played in every game in his three seasons, but he had just 15 tackles as a freshman. He had 37 tackles last season, including 16 1/2 for loss.

Epenesa became the second Hawkeye to enter the draft, joining safety Geno Stone. Offensive lineman Tristan Wirfs, who is also considered a first-round pick, has not made his decision.