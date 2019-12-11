AP Selects Duncan, Wirfs And Epenesa For Big Ten First Team

Iowa junior kicker Keith Duncan and junior offensive lineman Tristan Wirfs were unanimous selections, and were joined by defensive end A.J. Epenesa on the Associated Press All-Big Ten first team on Wednesday.

Senior defensive back Michael Ojemudia and junior defensive back Geno Stone earned second-team honors.

Duncan earlier this month was named the Bakken-Anderson Kicker of the Year in the Big Ten. He was also named first-team All-Big Ten by league coaches and media.

Duncan set Big Ten and Iowa single-season records with 29 made field goals, a total that ranks sixth-best all-time in the NCAA. He was named Big Ten special teams player of the week after wins over Iowa State, Illinois, and Nebraska. Duncan kicked a game-winning 48-yard field goal with one second to play at Nebraska. He had four field goals in Iowa’s win over Illinois, and also had four in the 18-17 win at Iowa State.

Duncan is 29-of-34 on field goal attempts, 14-of-18 on field goals of 40 or more yards, and 25-of-25 on extra points. Duncan’s 38 career made field goals are the sixth-most all-time in program history.

Wirfs was named the Big Ten’s Rimington-Pace Offensive Lineman of the Year and was a first-team All-Big Ten selection by league coaches and media.

He started nine games at right tackle and three at left tackle, with 32 career starts in three seasons. Wirfs was one of six semifinalists for the 2019 Outland Trophy.

Epenesa was a first-team All-Big Ten pick for the second consecutive year. He was Big Ten defensive player of the week after wins over Minnesota and Nebraska. He leads the Hawkeyes in tackles for loss (13), sacks (9), quarterback pressures (9) and forced fumbles (3). He also has three pass break-ups.

Ojemudia was a second-team All-Big Ten selection by the media and a third-team selection by league coaches. He leads the team with three interceptions. Ojemudia has 36 solo tackles and 11 assists, and has a team-best seven pass breakups.

Stone was a second-team All-Big Ten selection by the coaches and an honorable mention by the media. He had 65 total tackles, including 43 solos, three tackles for loss, three pass break-ups, two forced fumbles, one interception, and one recovered fumble.