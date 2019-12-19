Duncan Becomes A Consensus All-American

Keith Duncan completed the All-American sweep.

The Iowa kicker was named to the Football Writers Association of America first team on Thursday, making him the Hawkeyes' 26th consensus All-American overall, and the 11th under coach Kirk Ferentz.

Duncan was also a first-team choice of the Associated Press and the Sporting News. He was a second-team selection by the American Football Coaches Association and the Walter Camp Foundation.

Duncan is the first consensus All-American for the Hawkeyes since defensive back Josh Jackson and linebacker Josey Jewell were unanimous consensus All-Americans in 2017.

Duncan, a Lou Groza Award finalist, set Big Ten and Iowa single-season records with 29 made field goals, a total that ranks No. 6 all-time in the NCAA.

Duncan earned the Bakken-Andersen Kicker of the Year Award in the Big Ten and was a unanimous first-team All-Big Ten selection by the AP.

Duncan is 29-of-34 on field goal attempts this season — 14-of-18 on field goals of 40 yards or more — and 25-of-25 on extra points. Duncan’s 38 career made field goals ranked No. 6 all-time in program history.

Offensive lineman Tristan Wirfs joined Duncan on the first team. It was the fourth All-American selection for Wirfs this season, including a first-team choice on the Walter Camp Foundation team.

Wirfs was named the Big Ten’s Rimington-Pace Offensive Lineman of the Year. He was a first-team All-Big Ten selection by league coaches and media, and a unanimous first-team All-Big Ten selection by the AP.