Ferentz: 'You Guys Want To Play'

Iowa football coach Kirk Ferentz told his team on Monday that he knows the players want to play, and the coaching staff wants to coach them.

Whether they get to do that again soon remains up to the Big Ten.

Iowa canceled its scheduled practice on Monday as reports swirled that the Big Ten was going to cancel the 2020 fall football season because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Instead, the players lifted weights at Iowa's football facility, and Ferentz addressed the team twice, at 8:30 a.m. and 4:30 p.m., according to a release from the athletic department.

A 45-second video of Ferentz's message to the team was released to the media Monday night.

Ferentz praised his players for the work they have put in during the spring while off campus, and during the summer voluntary workouts and walk-throughs.

"It hasn't been easy," Ferentz said. "It's tough, especially when you don't know what's in front of you. And that's kind of still where we're at.

"As I said this morning, one thing is really clear — the players want to play. You guys all want to play. And I know as a coaching staff, we want to coach you."

The Hawkeyes have had three practices beginning last Friday. Players have been in helmets and shorts, since the Big Ten is not allowing full-contact practices at this time.

Iowa reported 15 positive COVID-19 tests out of 338 within the athletic department last week. A total of 47 positive tests and 894 negative tests have been received since the athletic department facilities opened on May 29.