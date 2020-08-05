HawkeyeMaven
The Next Big Question: Will There Be Fans At Iowa Home Football Games?

John Bohnenkamp

Iowa will get five home games in the unusual Big Ten-only football schedule of 10 games this season.

But whether there will be fans at Kinnick Stadium remains to be seen.

The athletic department said in its release on Wednesday:.

"Information regarding fan attendance for 2020 home games, including ticketing update and information, along with Kinnick Stadium policies and procedures for the season, will be released soon. Iowa Athletics has not yet finalized an allowable attendance figure for home games."

Iowa paused its season-ticket sales in late June to begin preparation for the possibility for lower attendance during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Only individuals who had renewed season tickets and completed per-seat contributions by June 30 would be included in potential Kinnick Stadium seating plans, according to a statement released by the university.

Iowa has five home games this season — the season opener against Maryland on Sept. 5, the Sept. 26 game against Nebraska, an October 3 game against Northwestern, an October 31 game against Michigan State and a November 10 game against Wisconsin.

If fans will be allowed to attend, only mobile ticketing will be available. The Hawkeye Express passenger train from Coralville will not be running this season.

Iowa did announce on Wednesday that its annual Kids' Day scrimmage at Kinnick Stadium will not be held this season.

USATSI_14337540_168388468_lowres
University of Iowa freshman students check out Kinnick Stadium in a 2019 open house. (Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen-Imagn Content Services)

The schedule

(Game times and TV coverage TBA)

Sept. 5 — Maryland

Sept. 12 — at Purdue

Sept. 19 — at Minnesota

Sept. 26 — Nebraska

Oct. 3 — Northwestern

Oct. 10 — at Illinois

Oct. 17 — Open

Oct. 24 — at Penn State

Oct. 31 — Michigan State

Nov. 7 — Open

Nov. 14 — Wisconsin

Nov. 21 — at Ohio State

Dec. 5 — Big Ten Championship

