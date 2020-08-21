Four Hawkeyes Make PFF All-Big Ten First Team

There will be no Big Ten fall football season, and if there is a spring season it's hard to guess how many players on Iowa's current roster will play.

That hasn't stopped some news outlets from picking all-conference or All-American teams.

Pro Football Focus named its All-Big Ten teams on Friday, with four Hawkeyes — kicker Keith Duncan, wide receiver/kick returner Ihmir Smith-Marsette, center Tyler Linderbaum and defensive lineman Jack Heflin — named to the first team.

Duncan was a consensus All-American in 2019, earning five first-team All-America selections and two second-team All-America selections.

He is coming off a season in which he led the nation with 29 made field goals to set the Iowa and Big Ten single-season record. That total ranks sixth all-time in NCAA history.

Duncan converted all 32 of his extra-point attempts and made three or more field goals in five games.

Duncan also was the Bakken-Andersen Kicker of the Year in the Big Ten. He was one of three finalists for the Lou Groza Award, given to the top kicker in the nation.

Smith-Marsette led Iowa in receiving yards and touchdown receptions last season, while ranking second on the team in receptions. Smith-Marsette led the Big Ten and ranked fourth in the nation with a 29.6-yard kickoff return average on 17 returns last season.

In Iowa’s Holiday Bowl win over USC, Smith-Marsette became only the second player in school history to score a receiving, rushing, and kickoff return touchdown in the same game. He won the game's Offensive Most Valuable Player award.

Smith-Marsette earlier was named a preseason first-team All-Big Ten return specialist and a fourth-team All-Big Ten wide receiver by Athlon Sports.

Linderbaum, moved from the defensive line before last season, started all 13 games at center last season. He was a preseason third-team All-American by Phil Steele and Athlon Sports.

Heflin, a graduate transfer from Northern Illinois, led the Huskies in tackles for loss (8.5) and sacks (3.0) last season.

Guards Mark Kallenberger and Kyler Schott were second-team picks. Alaric Jackson was a second-team selection at offensive tackle. Matt Hankins was a second-team pick at cornerback. Nico Ragaini was a second-team pick at punt returner. Smith-Marsette and Brandon Smith were third-team selections at wide receiver.