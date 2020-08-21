SI.com
HawkeyeMaven
HomeFootballBasketballWrestlingSpring Sports
Search

Four Hawkeyes Make PFF All-Big Ten First Team

John Bohnenkamp

There will be no Big Ten fall football season, and if there is a spring season it's hard to guess how many players on Iowa's current roster will play.

That hasn't stopped some news outlets from picking all-conference or All-American teams.

Pro Football Focus named its All-Big Ten teams on Friday, with four Hawkeyes — kicker Keith Duncan, wide receiver/kick returner Ihmir Smith-Marsette, center Tyler Linderbaum and defensive lineman Jack Heflin — named to the first team.

Duncan was a consensus All-American in 2019, earning five first-team All-America selections and two second-team All-America selections.

He is coming off a season in which he led the nation with 29 made field goals to set the Iowa and Big Ten single-season record. That total ranks sixth all-time in NCAA history.

Duncan converted all 32 of his extra-point attempts and made three or more field goals in five games.

Duncan also was the Bakken-Andersen Kicker of the Year in the Big Ten. He was one of three finalists for the Lou Groza Award, given to the top kicker in the nation.

Smith-Marsette led Iowa in receiving yards and touchdown receptions last season, while ranking second on the team in receptions. Smith-Marsette led the Big Ten and ranked fourth in the nation with a 29.6-yard kickoff return average on 17 returns last season.

In Iowa’s Holiday Bowl win over USC, Smith-Marsette became only the second player in school history to score a receiving, rushing, and kickoff return touchdown in the same game. He won the game's Offensive Most Valuable Player award.

Smith-Marsette earlier was named a preseason first-team All-Big Ten return specialist and a fourth-team All-Big Ten wide receiver by Athlon Sports.

Linderbaum, moved from the defensive line before last season, started all 13 games at center last season. He was a preseason third-team All-American by Phil Steele and Athlon Sports.

Heflin, a graduate transfer from Northern Illinois, led the Huskies in tackles for loss (8.5) and sacks (3.0) last season.

Guards Mark Kallenberger and Kyler Schott were second-team picks. Alaric Jackson was a second-team selection at offensive tackle. Matt Hankins was a second-team pick at cornerback. Nico Ragaini was a second-team pick at punt returner. Smith-Marsette and Brandon Smith were third-team selections at wide receiver. 

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Former Hawkeye Martin Transferring To Nebraska

The wide receiver will play for his third program in three years.

Adam Hensley

Iowa's Football Parents Head To Chicago

They are meeting with others from around the Big Ten on Friday in an attempt to talk with commissioner Kevin Warren and get some answers.

Adam Hensley

Smith-Marsette Named Second-Team All-American By USA Today

Iowa senior honored as a kick returner.

John Bohnenkamp

Four Hawkeyes Honored On Senior Bowl Top 250

Duncan, Cronk, Jackson and Smith-Marsette honored.

John Bohnenkamp

Iowa Parents Say Warren's Response Was 'Unacceptable'

Group says Big Ten hasn't fully explained decision to postpone fall sports seasons.

John Bohnenkamp

Duncan Named To USA Today Preseason All-American Team

Iowa kicker honored, even though he won't have a fall season.

John Bohnenkamp

by

RobertMac

Warren: Big Ten Decision To Postpone 'Will Not Be Revisited'

Commissioner says in open letter that he understands 'disappointment and questions' about conference's decision.

John Bohnenkamp

College Basketball Bubbles Could Work, But Don't Squander December

A prime month of real estate on the calendar can't be passed up.

John Bohnenkamp

by

RobertMac

Iowa Offers Alabama Running Back

Hawkeyes target White in 2021 class.

John Bohnenkamp

by

RobertMac

Iowa Stays At No. 5 In CBS Sports Rankings

Hawkeyes still get high marks in preseason men's basketball list.

John Bohnenkamp